YouTube App Now Available On Amazon Fire TV News oi-Vivek

Good news for YouTube and Amazon Fire TV users, as YouTube app is now officially available on Amazon Fire TV platform, and Amazon Prime Videos app now supports Chromecast streaming. Google and Amazon have resolved a long time dispute, which is great news for customers, who can get more for their money.

A Long Term Dispute Between Two Biggies Is Finally Resolved

Google, the internet giant, and Amazon, the e-commerce giant has come to an understanding so that the users can get more features on both platforms.

A few years back, Amazon stopped selling Chromecast devices, and in return, Google took down the YouTube app from the Amazon Fire TV platform. Though there was an option to watch YouTube videos using a web browser, the user experience was not up to the mark. With the official YouTube app, Amazon Fire TV users can now enjoy flagship TV experience on their Fire TV sticks.

The official @YouTube app is now live on compatible @AmazonFireTV devices. Read more about how you can start streaming and watch your favorite video content. https://t.co/VTsJydgRdc — Amazon News (@amazonnews) July 9, 2019

Users Can Cast Amazon Prime Videos To Android OS Powered TVs

On the same line, Amazon has updated the Amazon Prime Videos app, which now supports Chromecast, which enables users to cast movies and shows directly from their smartphones/tablets to the big-screen television in a single click.

Heather Rivera, Global Head of Product Partnerships, YouTube, said

We are excited to work with Amazon to launch the official YouTube apps on Fire TV devices worldwide. Bringing our flagship YouTube experience to Amazon Fire TV gives our users even more ways to watch the videos and creators they love.

Andrew Bennett, Head, Worldwide Business Development for Prime Video, said

We're excited to bring the Prime Video app to Chromecast and Android TV devices, and to give our customers convenient access to the shows and movies they love. Whether watching the latest season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, catching teams go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football or renting a new-release movie, customers will have even more ways to stream what they want, whenever they want, no matter where they are.

What Do We Think About Amazon And Google's Partnership

It is a great victory for Amazon Prime Videos users and YouTube users, as users can now enjoy YouTube and Amazon Fire TV and Prime Videos on Android-powered television. For either of the users, they are getting at least one new feature added to their ecosystem.

