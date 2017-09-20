Zebronics launches DJ Speakers ‘Monster Pro X15L’ with Bluetooth at Rs. 32,499

Zebronics has just launched its newest offering the 'Monster Pro X15L' DJ speakers in India. The speakers especially built for delivering loud and clear music.

Suited both for home-entertainment and professionals, the 2-way speaker system is integrated with a whopping 200W RMS of total output and 38cms full range drivers and 2.5cms horn tweeters that delivers a roaring sound output without any slightest distortion, even at the highest volumes for an immersive music experience. What's more, the speaker has multi-color dancing LED light that dances with the music.

Equipped with advanced DJ functionalities the disc cut speaker sports 7 Band Equalizer, with extremely balanced and natural sound. The Deep setting makes the bass response even more impressive.

The speaker on the top panel also comes with multimedia controls; volume, bass and treble control keeping your music personalized to you.

The Zebronics Monster Pro X15L offers several connectivity options, which includes Bluetooth, USB, SD, AUX cable etc. It also comes with Dual Mic Input X 2 Wireless Mic for a perfect Karaoke session with your friends.

The speaker is already up for sale in leading retail stores across India at the price of Rs. 32,499.

"We are thrilled to bring the DJ Speakers, designed and tailored exclusively to the upcoming festive season. For those who say DJ Speakers are impossible on a small budget, we prove them wrong. Power packed with pure unadulterated music experience, it's impossible to beat the Zebronics Monster Sound," said Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics, while commenting on the launch of the DJ speakers.