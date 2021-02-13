Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Wireless Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Soundbars and home theater audio systems have surged in demand during the lockdown. Zebronics has brought in a new addition to the soundbar market in India. The Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro has a standout feature - it's wireless! The wireless soundbar comes with Dolby Atmos to enhance the overall audio experience.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Price

The new Zebronics wireless soundbar costs Rs. 20,999 and is available on Flipkart and can be bought at the ongoing sale. Interested buyers can also check the new Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro soundbar at major retail outlets in the country.

Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Design

As mentioned, the Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro is wireless, bringing in portability. The soundbar measures 2.5-inch and comes in a sleek design that can be wall-mounted. The wireless subwoofer measures 6.5-inch and is also compact in design, allowing users to set up their audio experience without any clutter.

Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Features

The new Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro offers 2-inch drivers on the soundbar, which offers stimulating audio clarity and immersive sound. It includes four front-facing drivers and two top facing drivers that create a surround sound experience. The sound system offers a total of 450W output with 120W from the subwoofer and 330W from the soundbar.

The new Zebronoics soundbar supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby True HD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Surround, which accelerates the overall audio experience, the company says. Users will also find a small LED display that shows the connectivity options. It can be controlled via remote control.

For connectivity, there are several options including three HDMI slots. Users can also connect their devices via Bluetooth, USB cables, AUX mode, and an Optical Input. Zebronics states the new Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro delivers loud and clear volume with less noise.

Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro: Should You Buy?

One of the key highlights of the Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro soundbar is its wireless capability. Even with a premium price tag, the soundbar makes a good choice to get, especially if you prefer loud volumes and the Dolby Atmos experience.

Best Mobiles in India