ACT Stream TV 4K Review: One Stop Solution For Your Entertainment Needs

Specifications

Processor: Hi Silicon 3798M V200

Software: Android TV based on Android 9 Pie

RAM: 2GB

ROM: 8GB

Connectivity: Dual Channel Wi-Fi and LAN

I/O: 2 x USB-A Ports, microSD Card Slot, HDMI, AV



Design

The Act Stream TV 4K looks like a miniature set-top box with a clean-looking design and comes in black color. The ACT logo on is on the top and the ports are located on the back and the right side of the device.

The back panel has a SPDIF port for audio out, full-sized HDMI port, LAN port, headphone jack, and power input. On the right side, the device has dual USB-A port and a microSD card slot.

The front of the Stream TV 4K comes with three different LED lights that indicate the different modeṣ. Overall, the device is pretty compact and does not occupy much of a space, which makes it easy to use with televisions and monitors of different screen size.

Features

The Act Stream TV 4K is a digital set-top box, which can a normal television into a smart TV. However, it only works with ACT Broadband. The box can be connected to the internet using Wi-Fi or wired network.

The device has almost every streaming apps that are commonly used in India like YouTube, Netflix, Voot, Hooq, Eros Now, Sun NXT, and Sony LIV. However, it does not come with the Prime Videos and the app is also not found on the Google Play.

The streaming box also comes with a smart remote with dedicated buttons to access Netflix, YouTube, Google Play, and Live TV. The remote also has a built-in microphone, which can be used to give voice commands to the system.

It also supports live tv streaming. The free channel selection is limited. However, users can buy individual premium tv channels as well.

My Experience

The overall UI is similar to the stock Android TV experience. Though it just has 2GB of RAM, I did not notice any sort of lag or stutter while using the device on a daily basis.

The microSD card slot and the USB-A ports can be used to connect external storage devices like pen drives and hard disks to watch videos and movies without connecting the device to the internet. The machine is capable of playing almost all video formats like Mp4, AVI, and MKV without any issues. Besides, it also supports apps like VLC, which supports a lot of codecs.

Setup Process

Setting up the Act Stream TV 4K is a fairly easy process. Just log in to the device using your Google account. However, to use some of the pre-installed apps like Netflix and Voot, one has to login to them separately.

Overall, the smart TV user interface looks modern and the remote also works flawlessly. The device supports 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz Wi-Fi network, which is also an added advantage.

Verdict

If you recently bought a non-smart television by spending a fortune and planning to upgrade to a smart TV, then, considering a device like the Act Stream TV 4K might be an alternative option, as, it offers all the features that a smart television would do. Besides, it supports 4K video streaming on platforms like YouTube and Netflix. However, the device does not support HDR playback, which is a bummer.

As of now, the Act Stream TV 4K is only available for ACT broadband users and it does not work with any other network provider. If you are looking for the multi-media streaming box and has a broadband internet connection from ACT, then, the Act Stream TV 4 could suite your needs.