ACT Fibernet Launches ‘ACT Stream TV 4K' Device At Rs. 1,500 Refundable Deposit News oi-Priyanka Dua

ACT Fibernet has announced that it is finally rolling out its ACT Stream TV 4K device. It will initially be made available in select cities Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The box is priced at Rs. 4,499 and is currently being available at a refundable deposit of only Rs. 1500 on select plans across as a launch offer.

The company is also providing complimentary one month Zee5 and two months HOOQ subscription and access to premium Live TV channels on a complimentary basis until 31st of December 2019. The ACT subscribers can buy this box via the company's website or call up customer care.

How To Get Stream TV Device

According to a company, the ACT Stream TV 4K box is available for existing and new customers on select plans such as in Delhi, customers with ACT Platinum Promo and ACT Diamond plans can get the box. Subscribers residing in Bengaluru with ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT Incredible and ACT Giga plans can get the device.

While, Hyderabad subscribers with an A-Max 1050, A-Max 1299, A-Max 1999 and ACT Giga plans are eligible to get the device. Lastly, users residing in Chennai with ACT Blast Promo, ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT Thunder, ACT Incredible and ACT Giga plans can avail the device.

Furthermore, all the plans mentioned above are available for the customers in six and 12 months subscription offer.

Some Key Features Of The Device

The newly launched device is powered by Android TV and runs Google's Android 9.0 Pie operating system. The box supports streaming content from popular apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, Sony Liv, Hooq, Zee5, YouTube, Sun NxT and, from 3000+ apps available on Google Play Store.

Customers can also watch over 100+ TV channels. Besides, customers can subscribe to premium content from existing OTT streaming partners and channels and pay for their subscription directly as part of the ACT Fibernet monthly bill. In fact, customers can search for desired content and control the device with voice commands powered by Google Assistant. Lastly, subscribers can connect hard disk, USB, joysticks, and camera.

