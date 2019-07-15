ACT Fibernet Upgrades Internet Speed For Chennai Customers News oi-Priyanka Dua

ACT Fibernet has upgraded the internet broadband plans for its customers in Chennai. The newly upgraded plans will allow existing and new customers to get a faster broadband speed without having to pay any additional cost.

Beginning 15th July 2019, ACT Blast Promo has been upgraded from 100Mbps to 150Mbps speed with 1000GB FUP limit. ACT Storm has been upgraded from 125Mbps to 175Mbps speed with 1250GB FUP limit.

Similarly, ACT Lightning has been upgraded from 150Mbps to 200Mbps speed with 1500GB FUP limit and ACT Incredible has been upgraded from 250Mbps to 300Mbps speed with 2000GB FUP limit.

ACT Joined Hands With ZEE5

The company has also joined hands with the video streaming service ZEE5, to expand its OTT offerings. As part of the partnership, ZEE5 will be listed on the ACT Fibernet portal where existing customers can access premium content on the basis of their subscription status.

Additionally, first-time users can avail exclusive one-month free subscription through ACT Fibernet. This offer will be available at an additional cost of Rs. 99 across all the 17 cities where ACT Fibernet offers its services.

Furthermore, ACT Fibernet also plans to launch its broadband services in multiple cities across North & West India, thereby expanding its footprint in the country.

The company will also be launching a 24*7 call center and a unified call center number to address customers queries in real-time.

What We Think About This Revisions

ACT Fibernet, without a doubt, has become one of the major broadband service providers in India. But one should not forget that Reliance Jio will soon be introducing its Jio Gigafiber services. Almost all internet service providers are revising their plans to retain and attract new users. So we believe ACT Fibernet is eyeing new customers and is also trying to hold on to its subscribers after the revision of its plans.

