How to get 500GB extra data from ACT Fibernet

After announcing a strategic partnership with ZEE5, ACT Fibernet is now offering extra data benefits to its users, TelecomTalk reported.

According to a report, ACT Fibernet has partnered with Netflix and now it is offering extra 500GB data to its subscribers. Earlier Netflix used to offer Rs.500 cashback.

The report also pointed out that ACT Fibernet is providing Netflix Entertainment Plans in few cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai.

The company is now offering four broadband plans i.e A-Max 1050 Entertainment, A-Max 1299 Entertainment, ACT Incredible Entertainment and ACT Giga Entertainment, in Hyderbad.

The four plans are priced at Rs 1,050, Rs 1,299, Rs 1,999 and Rs 5,999, and offers a monthly data benefit of 850GB, 1100GB, 1600GB and 2500GB.

To recall, ACT Fibernet, ahd launched its high-speed fiber broadband services in Jaipur. As part of this move, ACT Fibernet had launched three plans in Jaipur i.e ACT Silver plan will offer 100 Mbps speed with 500 GB FUP limit, Likewise, ACT Gold plan will offer 150 Mbps with 1000 GB FUP limit.

In addition to this, customers subscribing to any of the broadband plans for a period of 6 months will get 1-month complimentary broadband internet connectivity along with 300 GB additional data over the subscription tenure.

Similarly, on subscribing any of the broadband plans for a period of 12 months customers will get 2-month complimentary broadband internet connectivity along with 1200 GB additional data over the subscription tenure.

Further, as an introductory offer, installation charges for ACT Fibernet's broadband connection will be waived for the first 30 days of launch.

In India, 80 percent of data consumption happens through fixed-line broadband, in homes, offices, schools and other enterprises. According to recent reports, the number of broadband subscribers increased by 6.5 million between November 2018 and December 2018 alone.

