ACT Fibernet offering 100GB additional benefit to all subscribers: Report

ACT Fibernet, Bangalore-based fiber broadband ISP (Internet Service Provider) is now providing 100 GB data benefit to its subscribers across the country, Telecomtalk reported.

"Over the last ten years, we have grown from pioneers of fiber to the home to leaders in the industry. With the changing digital world, we are transforming too. With our hyper-fast speeds, pioneering technology, and friendly customer care, we are ready to enable you to make the best of this new digital world. All so that, with ACT Fibernet, you feel the advantage," report quoted ACT Fibernet here.

Meanwhile, the company is also planning to 1Gbps (Giga speeds) in Delhi. At present the service is available in three cities - Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

However, a Twitter handles that goes by the name - Tech Voice India has posted a short video which shows that the company is providing 944.63 Mbps of download speed and 942.03 Mbps of upload speeds in Delhi which is near to 1Gbps.

For the unaware, the company has launched its new brand identity with the unveiling of the logo and tagline 'Feel the Advantage'.

The rebranding initiative is a strategic component of ACT Fibernet to becoming the most admired in-home entertainment and interactive internet services provider in India.

The new brand identity represents ACT Fibernet's differentiated approach towards offering innovative customer-centric solutions that will enhance user experience and provide maximum value.

Besides this in 2019, ACT Fibernet will expand its products, service offerings and partnerships across various categories, namely - ACT Advantage Entertainment, ACT Advantage Gaming, ACT Advantage Speed, ACT Advantage Service, ACT Advantage Smart Cities, and ACT Advantage community.

As part of the activity, ACT Fibernet will partner with content providers like ZEE 5 and Sony Liv amongst others to strengthen its content offerings.