ACT Fibernet join hands with Indiajoy as connectivity partners

Broadband service provider ACT Fibernet has collaborated with Indiajoy as their official connectivity partners.

Parth Biswas, COO, ACT Fibernet said, "This is the first time a gaming, animation media and entertainment event of this stature is happening in India and we are thrilled to be a part of it. It is in our constant endeavor to support and encourage platforms that showcase new products and innovations."

As part of the association, ACT Fibernet will provide high-speed fibernet connectivity to the entire exhibition center ensuring delegates, participants and visitors are seamlessly connected digitally.

Ravi Kiran, India joy said, "Indiajoy is an aggregator platform, bringing together this prestigious international event in one place to open up opportunities for AVGC (Animation, VFX, Gaming and Comic) industry. Animation, VFX, Gaming all require extremely fast, reliable and low latency connectivity and ACT Fibernet is our chosen partner in this regard."

The company has also has entered into an agreement with the Government of Karnataka to provide the startups registered with the start-up cell with high-speed broadband connectivity.

Under this agreement ACT, Fibernet will extend its best fiber optic technology to all the registered startups of the government's startup cell.

Further, ACT Fibernet will provide complimentary broadband connectivity to government incubation center and GIGA speed (1000 Mbps) connections at a 60 percent discounted rate to all the registered startups.

To recall, the company has also upgraded the existing fixed-term broadband plans for Retail, SOHO (Small office, home office) and SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) which will allow users to enjoy higher speeds and FUP limits beginning 8th August 2018 at no additional cost.

Under Retail plans, ACT Basic has been upgraded to 120 GB FUP limit with 30 Mbps speed, ACT Blaze has been upgraded to 500 GB FUP limit with 100 Mbps speed, ACT Blast Promo has been upgraded to 1000 GB FUP limit with 100 Mbps speed, ACT Storm has been upgraded to 1250 GB FUP limit with 125 Mbps speed.

Likewise, ACT Lightning has been upgraded to 1500 FUP limit with 150 Mbps speed, ACT Thunder has been upgraded to 1750 FUP limit with 200 Mbps speed and ACT Incredible has been upgraded to 2000 GB FUP limit with 250 Mbps speed.