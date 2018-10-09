ACT Fibernet launches two new broadband plans in Warangal

Fiber-focused wired broadband ISP (Internet Service Provider) ACT Fibernet launched its services in Warangal, Telangana.

As part of this move ACT Fibernet has introduced two new broadband plans- ACT Swift in which users will get 400 GB FUP limit with 50 Mbps speed and ACT Rapid which offers 800 GB FUP limit with 100 Mbps speed.'

In addition to that ACT, Fibernet has bundled the fixed term broadband plans with exciting offers. Customers opting for any of the broadband plans for a period of six months can avail one-month free subscription and on selecting 9 months fixed term plan customers can avail a complimentary usage of Wi-Fi router.

Likewise, on 12 months fixed term plan, customers can enjoy two months free subscription with a complementary usage of Wi-Fi router.

Parth Biswas, COO, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd. said: "Following our success stories in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, we have embarked on a new journey having recently launched our services in Warangal - one of the most enterprising cities in Telangana. We are optimistic that our services will help customers explore new possibilities across various fields such as business, education, entertainment and more."

With this launch, ACT Fibernet now has operation across 15 cities in India - Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Vizag, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Madurai, and Warangal.

For those who are not aware, ACT Fibernet has launched its services in Madurai, Tamil Nadu this year in September.

The company has introduced broadband plans for both Retail and SOHO (Small office, home office) customers.

Under Retail, the firm has introduced two broadband plans. ACT Sliver is with 150 GB FUP limit with 50 Mbps speed at Rs. 599 and ACT Gold offers 300 GB FUP limit with 100 Mbps speed for Rs. 799.

For SOHO it has launched ACT SOHO Lightning which offers 600 GB FUP limit with 100 Mbps speed at Rs. 1499 and ACT SOHO Incredible offers 1000 GB FUP limit with 150 Mbps speed for Rs. 1,999.