ACT Fibernet upgrades speed, FUP limit for its broadband plans in Coimbatore

Internet Service Provider ACT Fibernet today said that it has recently upgraded the speed and FUP limits for all Retail and SOHO (Small office, home office) broadband plans in Coimbatore.

Under retail broadband plans, ACT Basic has been upgraded to 125 GB FUP limit with 25 Mbps speed, followed by the ACT Rush has been upgraded to 200 FUP limit with 40 Mbps speed.

The ACT Sprint has been upgraded to 350 FUP limit with 100 Mbps speed, ACT Race has been upgraded to 500 GB FUP limit with 100 Mbps speed, and ACT Zoom has been upgraded to 750 GB FUP limit with 125 Mbps speed, ACT Bolt has been upgraded to 1000 GB FUP limit with 150 Mbps speed.

Similarly, under SOHO (Small office, home office) broadband plans, ACT Remarkable has been upgraded to 2000 GB FUP limit with 150 Mbps, while ACT Exceptional has been upgraded 3000 GB FUP limit with 200 Mbps speed, and ACT Phenomenal has been upgraded to 4000 GB FUP limit with 200 Mbps speed.

Additionally, ACT Fibernet has also bundled the fixed term retail and SOHO broadband plans with attractive offers.

According to the company customers opting for any of the plans for a period of 6 months can enjoy one-month free subscription with a free Wi-Fi router usage with no installation charges, and on 12 months plan customers can get with two months free subscription with a free Wi-Fi router usage at no additional installation cost.