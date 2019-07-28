How To Get Free Data From ACT Fibernet: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies) has launched another offer where the subscribers will get free additional months of subscription with their broadband plan.

Under this new plan, subscribers will have to pay five and a month of their plan in advance then only they will get 15 days of additional free subscription period from the company, reports TelecomTalk.

According to a report, the plans on which this offer will applicable will include A-Max 675, A-Max 1050, A-Max 1299, and Incredible 1999.

Besides, the company is also providing six months of additional subscription. However, there is a catch, as subscribers will have to pay 18 months of the advance rental to get this offer. This offer will apply to the following plans by ACT, which include A-Max 675, Incredible 1999, A-Max 1050, and A-Max 1299, the report added.

ACT Fibernet joins UTT 2019

ACT Fibernet, has recently joined hands with Ultimate Table Tennis 2019 (UTT), India's premier Table Tennis league as their Official High-Speed Internet Partner.

As part of the tie-up, ACT Fibernet will power the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi and provide connectivity to UTT for the entire league duration from July 25 to August 11. This includes requirements encompassing areas like the field of play, broadcast, media tribune, technical table, the field of play photographers and streaming, technical table, commentary box among others.

For the unaware, Ultimate Table Tennis, which began in 2017 with six franchises, has set high standards for the sport in the country. With top players from India and the rest of the world, UTT has become a truly global phenomenon.

Our Thoughts On The New Plans

As we all know, Reliance Jio is all set to introduce its JioGiga Fiber services in the country. So almost all broadband companies are trying hard to retain their users, by offering new plans and revising the existing ones.

