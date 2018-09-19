Aisen Trolley DJ Tower Speaker – A20UKB830 review: Decent party speaker

Design

While talking about the design we must say that this speaker is gigantic in size but has an appealing look and feel that can attract people from distance. Build quality is decent according to the size the company has also tried to make it as lite as they can.

The Trolley DJ Tower Speaker - A20UKB830 looks very complicated and attractive at the same time. You need to stop and understand the functions before going ahead and playing it hard at a party. The front panel comes with two big speakers and four small ones placed on the top and bottom of the unit. In the middle, you have the sub-woofers which throws clear bass. Apart from the powerful speakers, the front panel also houses a set of LED lights which changes on the beats of the song you are playing.

The top panel is the most interesting part of the speaker where you will find all the function keys and the electronic drum pads. The top surface houses buttons to control volume level, mode from which you can set to AUX, Bluetooth, FM Radio and more. Apart from that, you have a disc scratcher and an equalizer panel from where you can control the music.

The unit also comes with a dedicated button with default music mode. Along with all these, you have a dedicated jack to plug in your Guitar and a microphone with the speaker. The three knobs on the units are placed to control the volume of the guitar, microphone and microphone echo.

At the back, the device comes with four audio output ports for Aux. The rear panel also houses a power button to boot up the device. With built-in wheels for easy transport, the speaker brings the possibility to take the party virtually anywhere.

Specifications and Features

Trolley DJ Tower Speaker - A20UKB830, the giant party speaker houses dual 12-inches speakers along with four 5cm cone-type tweeters, and two 30cm woofers. The dimensions of the speakers are 382 x 370 x 1065mm. The speaker also features an output of 20,000 PMPO Watt 3-way sound system with 180W RMS.

The whole system weighs around 22 Kgs and needs continues power supply; why not as it can break your floor and is not at all neighbour friendly. The audio system comes with music customization, so while playing the music you can also showcase your drum skills with the song. You can also balance the volume of the song and the drum pads while playing the music.

The speaker is equipped with an LED light display, with the onboard lighting effects with beat control, you not only feel and hear the music but see it as well! The DJ Speakers also houses Electrical Guitar Inputs and wireless microphone for the Karaoke nights.

On the connectivity part, you can connect the device with your smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth and Aux cable. Moreover, you also have the option of putting your list of favourite track in a pen drive or microSD card and plug it with the device to enjoy the music. The speaker can also be fully operated via the remote control and also comes with FM Radio support.

Performance

One look at the Trolley DJ Tower Speaker - A20UKB830 is enough to understand what kind of audio output it throws. We have tested the device for almost three weeks, and we are very much impressed with the sound quality of the speaker. The device with 6 speakers pumps booming base and gets incredibly loud. I was totally blown away by the sound quality of the speaker. I had to take it out to a bigger space to actually test how loud the audio setup can actually get.

The device has a mind-blowing sound quality for party environment and also comes equipped with an equalizer, through which you can equalize the music as per your need. Considering the price of the trolley speaker you might get a home audio setup with overall better audio signature. But you can't use it to host parties inside and out your home.

The connectivity part of the speaker works very well; we didn't face any issue with while playing music via smartphone. But the downside is you can't connect more than one device at a time. For connecting another device you need to disconnect the first one.

Apart from all this, the DJ console on the top of the device performs really well and you can also change the settings of the drum pads as per your convenience. The Trolley DJ Tower Speaker is designed to play heavy bass tracks, EDM, POP, Bollywood and even Punjabi tracks. By any chance, you are a soft and neutral sound lover than this won't be a good choice for you. The speakers are loud enough to push, neighbours, to call cops at your house party.

You also have the privilege of recording your favourite tracks with your experiments on the drum pads. There is a dedicated button for recording the music. You also have a microphone to connect to the device and enjoy Karaoke with your friends.

The LED lights which are placed on the front panel of the speaker match the beats of the music and give you a proper atmosphere for a party. You also get guitar input that can generate guitar overdrive sound effects without the use of a professional guitar amplifier.

What seems missing in the DJ Tower speaker is a touch panel, large display and software to mix music. However, the speaker comes with all manual setting where you have to create your own customized settings to play around. You have to literally experiment with all the console settings to check which setting is playing in favour of you.

Verdict

There is no doubt that Aisen Trolley DJ Tower speaker - A20UKB830 is indeed powerful and give you a package that most of the party lovers would love to own.. The drum pads and the guitar output make it more professional and give you a feel of being a DJ at your house party. The device is specifically designed for party freaks and anyone with a different music taste will not find it value for money. But, as we know nothing is perfect this one doesn't come with any smart features like audio mixing, touch screen display or specific software to scratch the music. Though there is a scratch disc on the top of the console, it is only for controlling the volume levels and nothing else. Overall we do recommend you this speaker but there are also other companies like Sony, LG, etc. that also offers some interesting party speakers. At the end of the day, it's your money and you should always keep your options open.