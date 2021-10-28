Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review: A Worthy Upgrade?

Priced at Rs. 6,499, the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the latest launches from the popular e-commerce retailer. To note, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also available to buy for a much lesser price of Rs. 2,999 with discount offers. The key difference here is Wi-Fi 6 support for faster transition and streaming. I used the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for a few days and here's my detailed review.

Specifications

Processor: Quad-core 1.8GHz MT8696

GPU: IMG GE8300, 750MHz

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 8GB

Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 6 networks

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0 + L.E

Ports: HDMI ARC output, micro USB for power only

Audio: Dolby Atmos, 7.1 surround sound, 2-channel stereo, and HDMI audio pass-through up to 5.1.

Video format: 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Design: Snug-Fits Perfectly

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max box includes the 4K Max streaming stick, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, a power adapter, a USB cable, an HDMI extender cable, and 2 AAA batteries for the remote. To recall, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen and the Fire TV Cube missed out on the USB and the HDMI cables, respectively.

The overall setup of the streaming stick can be done in just a few minutes. Just ensure you have an additional slot to plug in the adapter near the TV. One of the best features of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is its compact design. I've previously used the Amazon Fire TV Cube and my main complaint was the space it took up. On the other hand, I had no such issues with this streaming stick.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Experience With Alexa Remote

If you're part of the Amazon ecosystem with an Echo speaker, for instance, you must be already familiar with Alexa. With the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the overall Alexa experience gets better. I've found the Alexa remote to be pretty standard with all Fire TV devices. You get the dedicated Alexa button for seamless access to all the apps on the streaming platform.

Apart from this, there's a navigation button and a couple of dedicated buttons for popular apps like Prime Video, Netflix. I realized that I hardly used any of the buttons once the setup was complete. I mostly accessed the Alexa and the power buttons for most of my streaming experience.

The box comes with two AAA batteries for the remote that can last for a long time. All in all, the Alexa-enabled remote is the perfect companion with the streaming stick to get a hands-free experience.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Performance: Speedy And Smooth

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is powered by the Quad-core 1.8GHz MT8696 processor, paired with IMG GE8300 750MHz GPU. The streaming stick includes 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Overall, this streaming stick is quite powerful for all kinds of streaming apps in a household. Most importantly, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Wi-Fi 6.

This ensures there's better support for a network for seamless connectivity. That said, you will also need a router that supports Wi-Fi 6! If you have an already-established router and network connection without Wi-Fi 6, you might not be able to tap into the complete potential of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. In fact, this is the key difference between the 4K Max and the 4K streaming sticks.

Apart from that, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports several video and audio formats to give you the best viewing experience. When it comes to video, you have 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+ formats to name a few.

If you have a 4K Ultra HD TV, you can make the best out of this streaming stick. Plus, you also get Dolby Atmos, 7.1 surround sound, 2-channel stereo, and HDMI audio pass-through up to 5.1 audio formats for the best audio output.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers tonnes of apps to explore, which makes it stand apart from other streaming devices in the market. Popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and others are generally found on regular smart TVs today. But with Amazon's streaming stick, you can explore more genres you love. Loving Korean drama or gaming on TV? You can access dedicated apps for that free of cost!

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Verdict: A Worthy Buy For A Premium Experience

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max feels like the perfect streaming device you've been waiting for. If you've recently setup a new router with Wi-Fi 6 and looking for more apps on the TV, this streaming stick is the right one for you. On the other hand, if you feel spending Rs. 6,500 is a bit too much, you can check out the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K that comes at nearly half the price.

That said, if you already have the Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd gen or previous, it doesn't make sense to get this upgrade. The same goes for the Amazon Fire TV Cube. Overall, the new streaming stick with Wi-Fi 6 support further builds up the Amazon ecosystem for seamless viewing and streaming experiences.