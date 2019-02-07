Detel D1 LCD TV review: Super-affordable television with modern touch

Specifications

Screen size 19″ (48.3 CM)

Resolution 1366 X 768

Contrast ratio 3,00,000:1

Brightness > 200 NITS 1366 X 768

PC connectivity : VGA

In-built games: Yes

HDMI: 1

USB mutlimedia support: USB 2.0

Sound output: 8*2W speakers

Design

The Detel D1 offers glossy plastic unibody design with dual speakers on the right and the left side of the screen. The overall television is very light in weight, which makes it easy to carry.

The entire I/O of the television is placed on the bottom portion of the television, and the Detel D1 comes with a detachable rectangular stand. The tv does support standard wall-mount bracket. However, the retail package does not include the wall-mount rack.

Display

The Detel D1 has a 42 CM or 19-inch LCD panel with 1366 X 768 (720p) resolution. The television has a 16:9 aspect ratio display which can offer up to 200 nits of brightness.

The display has no problem with respect to displaying content via VGA, HDMI, or the AI ports. Similarly, the television also has an old-school RF input port to connect satellite channel receiver.

One issue that I came across the Detel D1 is the actual display. Though the company claims that the Detel D1 uses A+ grade LCD screens, the review unit that I received has some issues with colors reproductions.

The bottom half portion of the display reproduces colorful and vivid content. However, the top right part of the television looks a bit dull. Though the color reproduction is not on point with the other LCD televisions, I have nothing to complain about the Detel D1, considering Rs 3,999 price tag.

Sound

The Detel D1 has dual stereo speaker setup with two 8W speakers. The television offers a right amount of sound with respect to loudness. However, the same cannot be said about the sound quality. Increasing the volume above 50% will result in distorted sound.

Again, considering the price, most of the users are not going to notice this issue.

Additional features

The Detel D1 comes with five built-in games like SUDOKU and Tetris. Similarly, the television can play movies and songs directly through the USB port. However, the built-in media player on the Detel D1 does not support some of the video formats like MKV.

Verdict

The Detel D1 is a simple television, especially for those who are planning to upgrade from a CRT (cathode ray tube) television to a flat screen television. It is affordable, it is light in weight, and the television offers a unique set of features that no other tv offers, especially at this price range.

This television is can also be used as a suvilence monitor or TV in a shop or a supermarket. There are a few issues with the Detel D1. However, considering the price tag, these issues become irrelevant. Go for the Detel D1, if you are looking for a secondary television for your guest room.