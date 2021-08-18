Infinix X1 40-Inch Android Smart TV Review: Good Display At An Affordable Price Tag Pros

Infinix X1 40-Inch Android Smart TV: Design And Display

The Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV is a good-looking and affordable smart television in the market. It has a bezel-less frame, which looks really nice at this price point. You'll also find Infinix branding in the middle of the lower bezel.

The smart TV can be mounted on a wall or placed on a table with the help of stands, which comes with a glossy finish and are made of plastic. The back panel of the smart TV is also made of plastic.

You'll also find speakers on the back panel. The headphones, USB, antenna, and HDMI ports are on the right side of the back panel, whereas Ethernet, two HDMI, and one HDMI port are placed on the bottom of the panel. So the smart TV is providing all ports, but you will find bit difficult or hard to reach if your smart TV is wall mounted. Surprisingly, Infinix does not offer a wall mount bracket in the retail box, which means buyers have to pay an extra to buy them.

On the display front, the Infinix television support HDR 10 certification, 1920 x 1080 pixels Full HD resolution. It comes with various modes like Standard, Game, Vivid, Sports, Games, Movie, Energy Saving. During our testing, we found that picture quality is good at this price point.

The clarity level is really good and the colors are really good. In fact, the quality of the picture is decent on content apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and more. It also has a feature called Eye Care protection, which supports blue light reduction technology.

This feature is designed to protect your eyes as it does not strain the eyes and reduces the blue rays from the screen. Overall, we can say that display offers a good viewing experience. It is crisp and sharp due to its HD resolution.

Infinix X1 40-Inch Android Smart TV: Remote And Connectivity



The Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV comes with a big-size remote, which has all hotkeys like Netflix and YouTube. Even though the remote is lightweight, which has a Google Assistant support button.

In addition, the smart TV allows you to play videos and songs via voice commands. It has volume, channel, home, along with number keys and a power button. The remote is big, but still, it is very light. On the connectivity front, the smart television has three HDMI ports two USB ports, and Wi-Fi. We also managed to connect our smart television with home Wi-Fi.

Infinix X1 40-Inch Android Smart TV: Sound Quality And User Experience

The Infinix X1 40-inch Android smart TV supports 24W box speakers along with Dolby Audio Sound. The sound quality of smart television is loud enough to fill an entire room. In fact, the sound quality is better, while watching songs and videos on OTT apps. Overall, the sound is clear, loud, and it is one of the best things about the smart television apart from its looks.

The smart TV runs on a quad-core MediaTek MTK 6683 64f bit processor along with Mali-470 GPU. It has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of in-house storage. Besides, the smart TV has Android TV 9.0 OS and it comes with several third-party apps, which are accessible via remote. In addition, the TV allows you to download other applications from the app store. We didn't find any lag while watching Live TV and OTT apps on the X1 40-inch smart television. The smart TV provides you smooth experience at Rs. 19,999.

Infinix X1 40-Inch Android Smart TV: Should You Buy Or Not?

There is no doubt that this is the most affordable 40-inch smart TV launched by any company as leading brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus smart TVs are available at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 26,999. However, Infinix made it clear that the current price of Rs. 19,999 is just an introductory price, which means soon it might increase the price of the TV.

The company has not announced any particular date or month that how long it will offer the same price. Additionally, the smart TV is likely to compete against Kodak and Thomson television, but still, if you are looking for a lightweight, better sound, and display under Rs. 20,000 then, you should go for this TV.