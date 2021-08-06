Infinix Zero X Neo Google Play Listing Reveals Key Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Infinix was once a budget smartphone brand but it appears to be gearing up to distinguish itself from other such brands by bringing innovations to the forefront. Recently, the company launched the 160W concept phone that is capable of charging a 4000mAh battery in as quickly as 10 minutes. At the time of its announcement, the Infinix Concept Phone was speculated to be launched as Zero X.

While this device is yet to see the light of the day, a new smartphone called Infinix Zero X Neo has been spotted on leaks and speculations. This upcoming smartphone has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification database revealing some details and its Bluetooth standard. Now, the device has visited the Google Play Console.

Infinix Zero X Neo Google Play Console Listing

The Google Play Console listing of the Infinix Zero X Neo has spilled the beans on its key specifications. Also, an image has been spotted that gives us a clue of its front panel design. The listing notes that the upcoming Infinix smartphone could arrive with the model number X6810. This is the same model number that was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database.

From the leaked specifications, the Infinix Zero X Neo seems to make use of a MediaTek Helio G90 series processor under its hood. The processor is said to have two Cortex A76 cores and six Cortex A55 cores, both clocked at 2GHz. This processor is tipped to be clubbed with a Mali G76 GPU. While the Google Play Console Supported Devices listing shows 8GB RAM, we can expect a 6GB RAM variant as well.

The other aspects that have been revealed by the listing of the Infinix Zero X Neo include Android 11 out-of-the-box and a FHD+ display with a screen density of 480 DPI and a punch-hole cutout at the top center to house the selfie camera sensor. At the moment, there is no word regarding the battery capacity, camera specifications, screen size, and more.

Given that the Infinix Zero X Neo has been spotted on the certification sites of late, we can expect it to be launched sometime soon. In the meantime, there is another smartphone - Infinix Zero M, which was spotted on the SIRIM Malaysia website with the same model number as the Infinix Zero X Neo. The Infinix Zero M was also spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek G95 SoC. We can get more clarity on the specifications of the smartphone in the coming days as it nears its launch.

Best Mobiles in India