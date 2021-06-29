Infinix Concept Phone With 160W Support Demoed: Will It Redefine Fast Charging Tech? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Infinix, which was known for launching affordable smartphones has now come up with what's called Infinix Concept Phone. It looks like the company is eying to set its foot in the premium market segment with this device. Well, it won't be an exaggeration to say that the Infinix Concept Phone has set the stage at the ongoing MWC 2021 on fire.

It is the same smartphone with the NOW branding that is gearing up to race against the other fast charging technologies with a bespoke 160W system. This concept phone showcases the other features such as color-changing tech at the rear and more that Infinix is working on.

Infinix Ultra Flash Charge Tech

The Ultra Flash Charge system is touted to charge a 4000mAh battery from 0 to 100% in just 10 minutes. It is built around the 8C battery that has 18% lower internal resistance as opposed to a 6C battery, adds the company. The C-rate numbers indicate how fast a lithium battery can either be charged or discharged.

Furthermore, the company has developed what's called Super Charge Pump. This tech converts the incoming voltage from the USB Type-C port to the voltage that passes into the battery itself. The Super Charge Pump is touted to have an efficiency of 98.6% while that of the Oppo 125W system with three parallel pumps is 98%. To put in simple words, the higher is better as the rest of the percentage points to 100% turn to heat. Also, the higher internal battery resistance also converts into heat.

When it comes to heat, the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 has 20 temperature sensors dotted around it to ensure that the temperature of the device is under 40-degree Celsius. If it exceeds, then the phone senses a higher than expected voltage or electromagnetic interference, which then activates the security protection to prevent damage. Interestingly, the company claims that there are 60 security protection mechanisms in all.

Infinix Concept Phone Demo

The Infinix Concept Phone comes with a 160W charger, which is impressive. It has Gallium Nitrate (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductors in order to stay compact and highly efficient. This charger supports multiple protocols and can support charing laptops as well. Notably, the Infinix Concept Phone features fast wireless charging up to 50W, which is a rate supported by some already existing smartphones.

You can watch an official demo that shows the Infinix Concept Phone getting charged from 0% and surpassing 18% in 1 minute and 58% in 5 minutes. We are sure you will be awestruck to see it get charged 100% just seconds before the timer shows 10 minutes. What's impressive is that all this happens while its temperature is around 37.3-degree Celsius.

Infinix Concept Phone: Other Highlights

Moving beyond the Ultra Flash Charge tech, the Infinix Concept Phone comes with other highlights including a dual color-changing rear cover displaying different colors in various cases. It changes between silver gray and light blue to indicate an incoming call. This is possible with electrochromic and electroluminescent technology.

The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 features more intriguing elements including a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an 88-degree curvature at the sides. Eventually, there aren't any physical buttons on it. The other aspect is the camera department. The device features a 48MP main camera, a 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens with up to 60x zoom. Notably, the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 is not available commercially for now.

Given that this fast charging support is superior than the existing ones, we need to wait to see how it will bring about a change in this segment and compete against rival tech developed by Xiaomi.

