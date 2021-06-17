Upcoming Infinix Smartphone Design Leaks Via Render News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, we came across a report that Infinix is working on a massive 160W Ultra Flash Charge brick. Now, an unannounced smartphone from the brand with a big camera sensor has been spotted in the background of the same image that was leaked back then. When the adapter surfaced online, there was no word about the mysterious device.

Now, the same publication, XDA Developers has shared a render of an upcoming Infinix smartphone. This is tipped to be the same device that was spotted with the 160W charging adapter. Let's take a look at the render of the upcoming Infinix smartphone and the details of the same.

Infinix Smartphone Render Leaks Online

Talking about the Infinix smartphone in question, the device seems to flaunt a 3D glass display at the front with a punch-hole cutout placed at the top left corner to house the selfie camera sensor. It seems to adorn slim top and bottom bezels and flaunt extremely curved edges unlike none of the existing Infinix smartphones.

From the render, the upcoming Infinix smartphone in question appears to miss out on a side-mounted or rear-facing fingerprint sensor. This hints at the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor equipped with the OLED panel.

Moving on to its rear, the device is said to seen to flaunt a large primary camera lens, a secondary sensor and a squared-shaped telephoto periscope lens. It has a noticeable "Now" branding on the rear casing and is equipped with features such as a power key, volume buttons, a USB Type-C port, a microphone and a speaker grill along the edges.

Furthermore, this upcoming smartphone from the affordable smartphone brand Infinix seems to feature a flagship-grade design. Given the previous leak, this device is believed to arrive with 160W fast charging support. Having said that it remains to be seen if we can expect it to feature flagship-grade specifications and features. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this device and we will get to know these details only when it is unveiled. Until then, we need to consider the details surrounding the upcoming Infinix smartphone as a dose of skepticism.

