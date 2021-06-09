Just In
Infinix Likely To Set A Milestone With 160W Fast Charging Tech
Fast charging or rapid charging is advancing exponentially of late with many high-end smartphones from various brands having up to 120W rapid charging technology. As the name indicates, this technology is capable of charging smartphones in just a few minutes as compared to the standard charging method.
Currently, flagship smartphones from Chinese brands including Red Magic 6 Pro, Black Shark 5 series, iQOO 7 Chinese variant, iQOO 5 Pro, Nubia Z30 and Mi 10 Ultra come with 120W rapid charging support. Now, it looks like the next milestone in this tech will be the 160W Ultra Flash Charge.
Fresh information from XDA Developers reveals that Infinix could be working on a smartphone that has faster-charging capabilities than the devices mentioned above. The report notes that the upcoming Infinix smartphone might use a 160W Ultra Flash Charge tech. However, it remains to be seen if this smartphone's box will be bundled with a capable charger.
Upcoming Infinix 160W Charging Smartphone
Talking about the existing 120W fast charging supporting smartphones mentioned above, all these devices expect the Mi 10 Ultra and īQOO 5 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. These two models that are exempted get the power from a Snapdragon 865 SoC. When it comes to Infinix, the company has been making smartphones since 2013 and has been focusing only on mid-range devices.
If an upcoming Infinix smartphone bundles 160W charging tech and charger, then it will undoubtedly arrive with top-end specs. However, there is not much clarity regarding this smartphone in question and we need to wait for further reports to surface online. One thing that we can say is that the 160W charging tech will be a great milestone in the smartphone arena.
Infinix Note 10 Series
Earlier this week, Infinix was in the headlines for the launch of the Infinix Note 10 and Note 10 Pro smartphones in India. Notably, the standard Infinix Note 10 model is priced starting from Rs. 10,999 while the Pro variant is priced starting from Rs. 16,999. Both these devices will go on sale starting from June 13 at 12 PM. These smartphones are bundled with the 33W and 18W fast charging technologies respectively.
