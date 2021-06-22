Infinix Zero X Tipped To Arrive With 160W Fast Charging Support News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this month, we came across a report revealing that Infinix is working on a smartphone with support for 160W fast charging tech. The publication also shared a leaked image of the 160W charging adapter back then. We also came across leaks that shed light on the possible design of the smartphone. Now, it looks like further details of the upcoming Infinix smartphone have emerged online.

Recently, the same publication shared the render of the upcoming Infinix smartphone with a NOW branding. The render shows that the smartphone could arrive with a dual-camera arrangement, stereo speakers, a USB Type-C port and a 3D glass display along with a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor.

Until now, the moniker of this smartphone remained unknown but the situation seems to have changed right now. In a recent development, the official marketing moniker of the device has been revealed ahead of its launch. Well, the Infinix smartphone with 160W fast charging support is said to be launched as Infinix Zero X. This information has been revealed by the popular Twitter-based tipster Ice universe.

Infinix Zero X Details Revealed

Previously, Infinix launched the Infinix Zero 8 in the Zero series of smartphones. Also, it was speculated that the 160W charging support smartphone might be launched as Infinix Zero 10. However, it has been hinted that the device in question will be called Infinix Zero X.

When it comes to the expected specifications, the upcoming Infinix smartphone could be launched with a curved OLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. For the charging purpose, it will make use of 160W fast charging tech. It is also believed to support 50W wireless charging and arrive with a 108MP primary camera sensor at the rear.

For now, the other aspects of the Infinix Zero X, be it the hardware specifications, display size and battery capacity remain unknown. Additionally, we can expect the smartphone to surface on benchmark and certification databases in the coming days, thereby shedding light on what we can expect from it. Notably, this upcoming smartphone follows the launch of the Infinix Note 10 and Note 10 Pro that went official a few months back. We need to wait for an official confirmation from the company for further details.

