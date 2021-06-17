Infinix Note 10 Pro Pre-Order Goes Live: Sale To Begin On June 24 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix launched the Note 10 series comprising the standard Note 10 and the Pro model. The standard variant is already available for purchase in the country. The company has not announced the sale date of the Note 10 Pro. However, the phone is currently listed on Flipkart for pre-order and the e-commerce site has also mentioned the release date as 24. This means the first sale of the handset could take place on June 24.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Price In India

The Infinix Note 10 Pro comes in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant which is priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone will be available in three distinct color options - Purple, 95 Degree Black, and Nordic Secret.

Additionally, the e-commerce site has also added several offers for the handset. Customers will get 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Amex credit card transactions. Besides, there is also an exchange offer and no-cost EMI option for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users.

Infinix Note 10 Pro: Features

The smartphone comes with a 6.95-inch full-HD+ Super Fluid display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. The Infinix Note 10 Pro runs the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a powerful mid-range processor that capable of handling day-to-day usage and gaming as well.

Further, a 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device along with a 33W fast charging. It runs on Android 11-based XOS 7.6 OS and the camera department is handled by 64MP quad-rear camera setup. The main lens is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens and another 2MP sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera and the phone also supports 4G VoLTE, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

Infinix Note 10 Pro: Reasons To Buy

There are several plus points of the Infinix Note 10 Pro which makes its best buy in this segment. You get 256GB onboard storage that is also expandable up to 1TB, a powerful processor, and fast charging technology. Besides, the 64MP main lens of the phone can also capture good-quality images.

However, the lack of 5G connectivity can be a drawback for the Infinix Note 10 Pro. As the smartphones like the Realme 8 and the Poco M3 Pro are offering 5G connectivity at the same price point.

Best Mobiles in India