Infinix Note 10 First Sale Today At 12 PM: Price, Offers, Specs
Infinix Note 10 was launched in the country earlier this week alongside the Note 10 Pro smartphone. Now, the standard variant is all set to go for the first sale today (June 13) at 12 PM. The phone comes in two storage variants and three color options such as 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black, and Emerald Green. Besides, features of the device include triple rear cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery, and much more.
Infinix Note 10 Price, Sale Offers In India
The price of the smartphone starts in India at Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 11,999 for the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.
The first sale will start on June 13 at 12 PM (noon) and Flipkart is offering a 10 percent off on SBI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Additionally, you get a 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card transactions.
Infinix Note 10: What Does Offer?
The smartphone bestows a 6.95-inch full-HD+ Super Fluid display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The MediaTek Helio G85 processor handles the processing on the Infinix Note 10 which is clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB default storage that also supports additional storage expansion up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD slot.
The Infinix Note 10 also has a triple camera setup at the rear along with a quad-LED flash. Camera sensors include a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP lens. Upfront, the phone sports a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.
Besides, the device gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Lastly, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and 4G VoLTE, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.
Infinix Note 10: Should You Buy?
The Infinix Note 10 is packed with decent features under Rs. 11,000. You get a larger display, a huge battery with fast charging, and the MediaTek Helio G85 processor is also capable of handling day-to-day tasks without any issue.
