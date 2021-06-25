Realme 32-Inch FHD Smart TV First Impressions: Meets All The Standards?

The Realme 32-inch FHD TV has introduced alongside the Realme Buds Q2 and the Narzo 30 5G, 4G in the Indian market. The Android smart TV has been announced at Rs. 18,999 and is going up for sale on June 29th via Flipkart and the company's official website, i.e, realme.com.

The company has packed this TV with some user-friendly features. But, is the quality at par with the competition? Here's what we found during our initial impressions of the Realme 32-inch FHD TV:

Realme 32-inch FHD Smart TV: Design, Display Initial Feedback

The Realme 32-inch TV brings the modern slim profile design with thin bezels all over. It isn't entirely frameless, but thin enough to give the panel a clean look. The build quality (plastic body) is decent and the TV is lightweight.

The smart TV's body frame isn't super slim entirely. There is a noticeable bulge at the rear housing all the connectivity ports. Speaking of the display, the Realme TV is launched with 32-inch screen size. The panel supports 1080 x 1920 pixels FHD resolution, 85 per cent NTSC color gamut, and 16.7 million colors.

The display further comes with HDR 10 certification and supports seven different modes including Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving, and user-defined. We found the display performance output optimum during our initial testing.

The colors look vivid and the clarity levels are good. The streaming experience is also decent as of now. The Realme 32-inch smart TV can render 1080p videos on YouTube. Its performance with Netflix is also decent, but we will be testing the panel's performance thoroughly in the coming days.

Realme 32-inch FHD TV: User Experience Feedback

The Realme 32-inch FHD TV runs on the MediaTek quad-core A53 CPU which has Mali-470 MP3 GPU. The smart TV comes with 1GB DDR3 RAM and has Android TV 9.0 OS. We didn't notice any lags while accessing the third-party apps. There are a bunch of pre-loaded apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others.

You can also download additional supported apps from the App Store. The functionalities are swift overall. It takes a while for the TV to boot and show the home page, but once completely loaded, the UI is smooth.

The audio is handled by 24W quad stereo speakers with Dolby support. The audio is loud but it's more on the stereophonic end than the bass. There is built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant support as well for easy accessibility.

Realme 32-inch FHD Smart TV: Remote, Connectivity Options

The Realme 32-inch FHD TV comes with an RF remote which is compact and has several hotkeys for quick access. The remote offers Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Videos, and Google Assistant hotkeys. The keys are swift in functionality with no hard clicks hampering the feedback.

The smart TV comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. We were able to connect the device to the home internet easily. Also, Bluetooth speaker pairing was quick. The ports at the back include three HDMI, two USB, SPDIF, and one Ethernet port.

Realme 32-inch FHD Smart TV: Worth A Buy?

The Realme 32-inch FHD Smart TV seems like a good deal in our initial testing. But, we are yet to test all the features and overall performance thoroughly. We will save our final verdict till then. However, if you solely go by the features and the pricing, it is one fair deal in its league. However, we would suggest you wait for our comprehensive review to get a better insight into its performance.