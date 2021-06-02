Realme Smart TV 4K Review: Cost-Effective 4K Smart TV With Premium Features

Realme Smart TV 4K 43-Inch: Design And Build Quality

The Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch is definitely one of the best-looking affordable 43-inch 4K smart TV in the market. Though most of the television is made using plastic, the smart TV does look premium from the front, thanks to a bezel-less design on three sides with a bit on a chin on the bottom, which also houses a series of white LEDs that triggers when accessing hand-free voice assistant.

The smart TV comes with plastic feet, and its quality isn't that great. I would have loved to see a metal or even a high-quality base stand, which would have improved the overall aesthetics of the product. All the ports are located on the back with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, one ethernet port, one AV port, and optical audio out port.

As most people won't look at the back of the television after installation, the Realme Smart TV 4K does look modern with almost all connectivity options that one might expect from the smart TV of this class. On top of that, the smart TV also offers Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi for seamless wireless connectivity.

Also note that the retail package of the Realme Smart TV 4K does not include a VESA mount, which has to be bought separately for wall mounting. Overall, when it comes to design and build quality, the Realme Smart TV 4K is definitely one of the best-looking television, especially under Rs. 30,000 price mark.

Realme Smart TV 4K 43-Inch: Software Experience

The Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch ships with the latest Android 10 TV OS and there are no third-party skins, which is something I really prefer, especially when it comes to smart TV UI. For sure the Android TV OS is not as good as FireTV OS, especially considering the UI elements, however, the Android TV OS does offer extended apps and games library when compared to TV OS.



Setting up the Realme Smart TV 4K is really easy, especially if you own an Android smartphone. Just connect the smart TV to WiFi and you can configure the device using the Google app on your Android smartphone. The smart TV ships with Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube pre-installed, and these apps can also be directly accessed by pressing the dedicated button on the smart remote.



The device is widevine L1 certified and can playback HD, 4K, and even HDR (Dolby Vision content) on Netflix and Prime Video. Similarly, you can also play 4K videos on YouTube and DisneyPlusHotstar. Hence, no matter which streaming platform you use, the Realme Smart TV 4K does offer a premium experience and you can enjoy all the features.

Realme Smart TV 4K 43-Inch: Remote

The Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch comes with a smart remote with dedicated buttons to access YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video. The company also includes two AAA batteries in the box, which is a good move, as users might not have to shell out a few bucks to get the same. The okay button on the Realme remote has a yellow ring, which makes it look unique when compared to the remotes of other smart TVs.

Realme Smart TV 4K 43-Inch: Picture Quality

The Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch is an HDR-certified television with Dolby Vision support. As this is just a 43-inch screen, it offers higher pixel density when compared to a 4K TV with either 50-inch or 55-inch screen size, hence, even if you sit close to the TV, it won't look pixelated, especially when compared to other 4K TVs with higher screen size.

The smart TV does offer various modes such as movie, sports, and vivid, which offer slightly different color schemes, and I felt that the smart TV offers the best color reproduction in the movie mode. As this is just an IPS LCD screen, I did notice a bit of backlight bleeding around the corners, especially with dark/black background.



The overall color reproduction of the smart TV is slightly on the vivid side in all modes, especially when it comes to colors like red. I personally like higher saturation levels, as it enhances the overall content consumption experience, by making it more dramatic. As I said before, the smart TV can play Dolby Vision content, and the same will be shown on the top left side of the TV at the beginning of the movie or a show.

Realme Smart TV 4K 43-Inch: Sound Quality

The Realme Smart TV 4K has a quad-speaker setup that can offer a max audio output of 24W with support for DTS and Dolby Atmos. Do note that, both Dolby Atmos and DTS are disabled by default and you need to enable the same from the settings menu.



I could actually see a difference in sound quality as soon as I turned on Dolby Atmos. Similarly, when DTS is turned on, the sound gets much louder when compared to regular or Dolby Mode. I actually played the Dolby Atmos demo video from YouTube and I could feel the surround sound from the Realme Smart TV 4K.



The overall sound quality of the Realme Smart TV 4K can be summarised as follows. It's clear, loud, and features like Dolby Atmos and DTS do work on the Realme Smart TV without any issue. The first HDMI port also supports ARC output, hence you can also plugin high fidelity speakers with the smart TV without any issue.

Verdict: Best Affordable 4K Smart TV

The Realme Smart TV 4K 43 is one of the most affordable 43-inch 4K television in the market, especially considering the fact that it offers features like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. A product like Mi TV 4K and Hisense 4K 43 is at least a thousand rupees costlier than Realme's offering, which gives the Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch a upper hand against the competition.



Yes, the effect of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision is not as good as an expensive OLED display with a dedicated speaker setup. However, for the asking price, we can't ask more and just having those features, especially with integration on platforms like Netflix and Prime video just sweetens the deal.



Yes, you can get a 43-inch 4K television at a slightly lower price tag. Ex: the iFFALCON 4K 43-inch costs a thousand rupee less than Realme's offering; however, it does miss out on a lot of features that the Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch offers. Considering just the hardware specifications, the Realme Smart TV 4K does come out as a winner against all the odds and is our top choice for the budget 43-inch 4K smart television in India.