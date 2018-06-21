Riversong Fusion Bluetooth speaker review: An all-round champ

Price

To be frank, I have not seen Bluetooth speaker that is as versatile as the Riversong Fusion. The speaker retails in India for Rs 1,999 and is available via the majority of e-commerce websites. In terms of sheer price to performance ratio, the device offers an impressive value for money that no another speaker offers at this price point.

Design

The Riversong Fusion is a retro-looking Bluetooth speaker. It has a kind of a rectangular form factor with a soft rubber handle at the top. At the back, there is a hidden antenna wire, which can be used for wireless FM Radio signal reception. It looks nothing like modern premium Bluetooth speaker and some might not like the Riversong Fusion speaker for the same reason.

There are two volume buttons (which also doubles as forward and backward buttons) and has a menu button to toggle between different menu options ( aux, FM, and Bluetooth) a play/pause button and a power button to turn on or off the Bluetooth speaker.

Display

Specifications

The Riversong Fusion has a single 8W speaker and has a massive 2200 mAh sealed-battery. The speaker has connectivity options like Bluetooth 4.0, which can connect with most of the modern day smartphones. The device can be charged using a standard micro USB cable.

The retail package comes with a micro USB cable and a 3.5 mm aux cable. Just connect the micro USB cable with any smartphone charger to charge this speaker.

Performance and battery life

The Riversong Fusion has an impressive battery life for the form factor. In my fair time of usage, it lasted about 7 to 8 hours on a single charge at 60 to 70% volume. I tried to use this speaker at 100% volume, but the sound starts to crack whenever I raised the volume above 70%, which made me test this speaker at 50%. To charge from 0 to 100% it takes around 3 to 4 hours depending on the charger output rating.

In terms of Bluetooth connectivity, it works for the most part (within 10 meters). However, things like walls and doors did interfere with the sound reception. I used to keep my phone on my bed and use the speaker in the shower and did not face any distortion or loss of signal.

However, I was not impressed by the sound output of from the speaker. But, it does not mean the Riversong Fusion. I felt that the speaker lacks in bass and treble and the sound cracks at higher volume. I experienced the same thing while listening to music via Bluetooth, FM Radio, SD Card, and aux port. Yes, I almost forgot, the speaker also has an aux port, which can be used to connect this speaker with older mobiles without Bluetooth connectivity.

Connectivity

The aux port, micro USB port, and the SD card slot are covered by a rubber gasket. Which take me to the next feature of this speaker, that the Riversong Fusion is IP65 certified water and dust resistant speaker. However, one has to make sure that the rubber gasket is closed before taking to a shower or to a pool party.

The speaker can play music via micro SD card slot and it did detect my 16 GB micro SD card and was easy to change volume or skip tracks via the buttons located just below the main speaker. There is even a button for an increasing or decreasing the backlight of the speaker. Long press volume buttons to skip or select the next track or single click to change the volume.