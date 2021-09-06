Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-Inch Review: Universal Compatibility Guaranteed

Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-Inch Specifications

Model Code -- LS32AM700UW

Screen Size (Class) -- 32-inch

Panel Type -- QLED

Contrast Ratio -- 3,000:1

Resolution -- 3,840 x 2,160

Response Time -- 8ms

Refresh Rate -- 60 Hz

Viewing angle (H/V) -- 178°(H)/178°(V)

HDR -- HDR10

Anti-Screen Tearing Tech --

I/O -- 1x HDMI (2.0 EA), 1X USB Type-C (EA), 3.5mm Audio Out, 3x USB Hub

Cables -- HDMI Cable

Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-Inch Design: Typical Samsung Style

Most Samsung products offer a great build and design, and this one is no different. It comes with a stand along with a VESA mount, which allows the user to wall-mount it.

The stand-in itself is made entirely out of metal, and it is also a great place to keep your stuff like a wallet or even a smartphone. If Samsung would have included a wireless charger on that base, it would have taken this laptop to the next level.

Do note that, you can actually charge a laptop or a smartphone with up to 65W using the USB Type-C port on the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-Inch. This allows users to charge a laptop without requiring an external adapter. There is a USB hub, which can be used for attaching the accessories directly with the monitor.

Tailormade To Work With Apple And Samsung

One major advantage that the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-Inch has over regular office monitor is that it natively supports Apple AirPlay 2. Users with iPad, iPhone, or even a mac can wireless and seamlessly stream the content onto the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-Inch with minimal effort.

As this is a Samsung product, it also works well with the Samsung products. If you own a premium Samsung smartphone like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you can wireless connect the same using Wireless DeX technology. In fact, with the right Samsung smartphone, this monitor becomes a full-fledged computer in no time.

Works With Windows Devices Too

You can connect a laptop via the USB Type-C or HDMI port to the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-Inch. Similarly, you can also connect a Windows laptop wirelessly using remote access technology. Do note that, the overall experience of connecting a computer via the cloud network depends on the stability of the internet connection.

Due to the limited time that I had with the device, I wasn't able to test these features fully. However, I was able to confirm that all these features work seamlessly on the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-Inch without any issue.

The product also comes with a feature called Auto Source Switch +, which automatically switches the signal to the newly connected device. This eliminates the fiddling around with the menu option to choose the correct display input. Say you have connected a PC using the HDMI port, as soon as you connect a laptop using the USB Type-C port, the monitor automatically switches to the laptop.

Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-Inch Display: Crisp And Colorful

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-Inch is unique in many ways when compared to a normal monitor, as it is a native 4K monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The product has a narrow bezel design, which helps to offer a higher screen-to-body ratio.

Having 4K resolution in a 32-inch panel makes the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-Inch monitor a good device for watching high-resolution content. You can actually stream native 4K shows on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus Hotstar using the built-in apps.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-Inch also doubles as a smart TV, it ships with Tizen OS, just like most of the Samsung smart TVs. The product also comes with a remote, which helps to navigate between the various menu options. And there is also an option to download more apps and games directly from the Tizen store.

I liked the overall color science, viewing angle, and picture reproduction on the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-Inch. There are also multiple color profiles, where one can choose according to their taste. Another interesting feature is that the monitor can automatically change the brightness of the display using an ambient brightness sensor, just like smartphones.

Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-Inch Remote

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-Inch comes with a smart remote, which is one of the best-looking remotes that I have used. This is the one accessory that makes the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-Inch a smart TV with a dedicated button to access services like Netflix, Prime, Video, and the web browser.

The remote has a sort of curved design, which gives a premium feel and it also has volume control buttons that offer great feedback. There is also a dedicated button to change the picture mode and even access Bixby virtual voice assistant if you are into that.

There Are Some Flaws Too

The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-Inch can do a lot of things. However, if you are a gamer, it might not be the right product for you. It not only has a peak refresh rate of 60Hz, but it also has a response time of 8ms. Yes, you can still play games on this. However, if you are into high-fps games, then it is best to get a dedicated gaming monitor.

Overall, the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32-Inch is a good product, especially for those, who are planning to buy a monitor and a smart TV. This product works as a smart TV and a monitor when required. Overall, it's a good product for those who are working from home. As soon as you are done with the work, you could just start watching that newly released web series.