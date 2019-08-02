Just In
Sony X95G 65-Inch 4K OLED TV First Impressions
Sony has expanded its TV line up with the launch of its Master series of Bravia TVs in India on July 30. The Master Series A9G 4K HDR OLED TV will be available in two screen sizes - 55-inch and 65-inch at all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals starting from August 1.
The Master Series is priced at Rs. 3,69,900 for the 65-inch variant and Rs 2,69,900 for the 55-inch model. Besides, the Sony A8G TV 55-inch is priced at Rs. 2,19,900 and 65-inch are for Rs. 3,19,900.
The Sony X95G 65-Inch 4K OLED TV comes with Picture Processor X1 Ultimate and Pixel Contrast Booster that claims to offer superior picture quality. It also has support for High Dynamic Range (HDR), Dolby audio, and Netflix calibrated mode. It also features Sony's signature One Slate design with support for flush wall mounting.
We were present at the launch event and got a chance to try our hands-on Sony's X95G 65 Inch 4K OLED TV for a brief period of time to find out what Sony has to offer this time.
Here's what we think of the new TV:
Sony X95G 65-Inch 4K OLED TV: Design And Display
The most impressive thing about the BRAVIA OLED 4K TV is its sleek metal body and frameless display which makes it quite appealing and look premium. It pulls attention like a magnet. The TV has slim bezels which do not interfere with the viewing experience.
It has four HDMI ports, two USB ports, and one Ethernet port at the bottom. For connectivity, the TV has WiFi, WiFi Direct and Bluetooth 4.2.
There's a feature called X1 Ultimate processor and Pixel contrast Booster which provides superior picture quality, as per the company claims. Overall, the X95G 65-inch 4K OLED TV looks premium.
It comes with a 4K OLED screen bearing a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The screen consists of over 8 million self-illuminating pixels which are controlled by picture processor X1 Ultimate.
We found the picture quality was good with an ample amount of details. The display seems vivid and the graphics were rendered beautifully.
Sony X95G 65-Inch 4K OLED TV: Audio And Software
As for the audio, the TV comes with the Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology which uses the screen for audio output. The technology uses two actuators and two subwoofers which is quite effective and gets very loud.
Still, we will evaluate the audio performance in the coming days in our comprehensive review.
The Sony A9G TVs runs Android 8.0 Oreo, which means you can install apps from the Play Store Plus that has built-in Google Assistant with voice control support. Besides, it features a wide range of apps from Google Play, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Video, Hotstar, ALT Balaji, Zee5, and Sony LIV. You also get there is 16GB onboard storage and built-in Chromecast.
The TV can work with smart speakers like Google Home and Amazon Echo. Sony Android TVs is also compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.
Remote Control
The most impressive thing about the TV is its remote control. It has two inbuilt hotkeys for Google Play and Netflix. You just have to press any of the keys and the apps will launch in about two to three seconds. The power button is placed on the top left corner.
Initial Verdict
Sony's newly launched series undoubtedly redefines a home theatre and could delight the movie lovers. It has a premium built complemented by stunning visuals and good audio capabilities. However, on paper specifications do not always translate to good real-time performance and that's what we are eager to find out.
Stay tuned on Gizbot for a detailed review of Sony X95G 65 Inch 4K OLED TV.
