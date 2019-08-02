Sony X95G 65-Inch 4K OLED TV First Impressions

Sony X95G 65-Inch 4K OLED TV: Design And Display

The most impressive thing about the BRAVIA OLED 4K TV is its sleek metal body and frameless display which makes it quite appealing and look premium. It pulls attention like a magnet. The TV has slim bezels which do not interfere with the viewing experience.

It has four HDMI ports, two USB ports, and one Ethernet port at the bottom. For connectivity, the TV has WiFi, WiFi Direct and Bluetooth 4.2.



There's a feature called X1 Ultimate processor and Pixel contrast Booster which provides superior picture quality, as per the company claims. Overall, the X95G 65-inch 4K OLED TV looks premium.

It comes with a 4K OLED screen bearing a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The screen consists of over 8 million self-illuminating pixels which are controlled by picture processor X1 Ultimate.

We found the picture quality was good with an ample amount of details. The display seems vivid and the graphics were rendered beautifully.

Sony X95G 65-Inch 4K OLED TV: Audio And Software

As for the audio, the TV comes with the Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology which uses the screen for audio output. The technology uses two actuators and two subwoofers which is quite effective and gets very loud.

Still, we will evaluate the audio performance in the coming days in our comprehensive review.

The Sony A9G TVs runs Android 8.0 Oreo, which means you can install apps from the Play Store Plus that has built-in Google Assistant with voice control support. Besides, it features a wide range of apps from Google Play, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Video, Hotstar, ALT Balaji, Zee5, and Sony LIV. You also get there is 16GB onboard storage and built-in Chromecast.

The TV can work with smart speakers like Google Home and Amazon Echo. Sony Android TVs is also compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

Remote Control

The most impressive thing about the TV is its remote control. It has two inbuilt hotkeys for Google Play and Netflix. You just have to press any of the keys and the apps will launch in about two to three seconds. The power button is placed on the top left corner.

Initial Verdict

Sony's newly launched series undoubtedly redefines a home theatre and could delight the movie lovers. It has a premium built complemented by stunning visuals and good audio capabilities. However, on paper specifications do not always translate to good real-time performance and that's what we are eager to find out.



Stay tuned on Gizbot for a detailed review of Sony X95G 65 Inch 4K OLED TV.