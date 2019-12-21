Wipro Next Smart LED Bulbs Review

How To Setup Wipro Next Smart Bulb

1) Download Wipro Next Smart Home application from Google Play store.

2) Create an account by registering with your phone number.

3) Switch on the Wipro Next smart bulb placed into the B22 bulb holder.

4) Click on the ‘+' button at the top right corner to add devices.

5) Select ‘Lighting devices (Wi-Fi)' from the list.

6) Perform this quick exercise- turn the bulb off and on for three times until it starts flashing rapidly.

7) Once the smart bulb starts blinking rapidly, tap ‘Confirm Indicator Rapidly Blink'.

8) Enter the Wi-Fi password.

9) Complete Setup and Pairing process.

10) Start using the Wipro Next Smart LED bulbs.

Voice Controlled Via Google Assistant And Amazon Alexa Backed Devices

Wipro offers two smart bulbs under the company's smart lighting solution; Garnet and Next. We have got the ‘Next' series of smart bulbs that are Wi-Fi enabled. As voice support forms the basis of the IoT-enabled smart home setup, I am glad Wipro has offered support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa backed devices. We tried switching on/off and changing scenes via Google Home smart speaker and the bulbs responded without any issues.

Does Not Require Dedicated HUB

Another highlight feature of the Wipro Next smart bulbs is the non-dependability on smart hubs. Unlike the first-gen. smart light solutions from Philips and some other brands; you won't require any smart hub to create smart light set up at your home. Simply place the smart LED bulb in a B22 holder, install the app and complete the step process with the help of Wi-Fi to get started with Wipro Next smart bulbs.

Four Preset Modes

Like the other smart LED bulbs, the Wipro smart LED bulb also supports 16 Million colors. You can control the light hues from within the companion application to set up a specific kind of mood. There are four presets moods- Night, Reading, Meeting, Leisure, etc. You would need at least two 9 watts bulbs to lit up a room as one 9W bulb isn't very effective.

Create Custom Light Hues

You can also create four different custom modes by customizing the bulb's brightness intensity and color saturation. For instance, place the Wipro smart bulbs behind the TV cabinet and illuminate them with dimmed blue colors to create a home theatre setup environment. You can also tune Wipro smart lights between warm white to neutral and cool white.

Control Smart Bulbs From Anywhere

As the Wipro Next smart bulbs are Wi-Fi enabled, you can control the lights from anywhere provided that you have completed the setup process on the Wipro Next Smart application. What this means is that you can light-up up your home remotely even when you are far sitting on a hill station and enjoying a holiday with friends and family.

Besides, you can also create schedules to automatically turn on and turn off the lights. It's a neat feature that can come handy in several situations. For instance, you can schedule lights to automatically turn on in the evening and turn off in the morning. Moreover, if you have three more than one Wipro Next smart bulbs, you can connect Wipro light in different groups to create scenes of your choice. You can also turn on/off all the lights at once from the companion app installed on the smartphone. Last but not least, you can also download the IFTTT app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and configure the smart LED bulb to create customized functions.

Should You Buy Wipro Next Smart LED Bulbs?

Wipro Next Smart LED Bulbs come across as good smart lighting solutions for Indian households. These affordable smart LED bulbs can give your home a smart makeover with very little efforts. The fact that you won't need a Wi-Fi hub and just a Wi-Fi network along with a smartphone to set up the smart bulbs makes the entire process easy and seamless. Voice control support is the icing on the cake.

Keep in mind that you would need at least two 9 watt bulbs to illuminate one room as the maximum brightness intensity of one 9W bulb isn't very powerful. The 9 Watt Wipro Next smart LED bulb is priced at Rs. 999, and the 12W variant is priced at Rs. 1,152 on Amazon.in. You can also try Mi Smart LED bulb priced at Rs. 1,299 which also offers similar features and have slightly better brightness intensity than the Wipro's smart bulbs.