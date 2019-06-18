Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Review: Inexpensive And Feature-Rich Smart Bulb

Fits Perfectly In Any Corner Of The House

The Mi LED Smart Bulb comes in basic form factor but has a very premium finish to it. The White-Silver combination with cross-pattern exterior gives the smart bulb a very minimal and functional appearance. You can fit the Mi LED Smart bulb in a standard wall mounted bulb holder (requires B22 port), ceiling mounts or on a desk as a table lamp. I have kept it inside a vintage wall lamp post and it looks absolutely brilliant when lit up.

Can Last Really Long?

The outer filter of the bulb is made up of a highly transparent light-diffusing material, whereas the aluminum structure is provided to maintain effective heat dissipation. Xiaomi claims that the Mi LED Smart bulb is designed in a way that the maximum heat is dissipated, efficiently, to maintain a longer life cycle of whopping 25,000 hours.

This means that if you keep the Mi LED Smart bulb on for three hrs a day, it can last up to a good 22.8 years. Of course we haven't got a chance to test the complete lifecycle of the bulb; however it does seem durable and will surely last for a good time-period. It's not going anywhere for at least three to five years, provide that there's no physical damage or a major voltage fluctuation in your locality.

Mi LED Bulb Setup- Does Not Need A Smart Hub

Let's start with Mi LED Smart Bulb setup, which I believe is the simplest in the smart lighting solutions category. The first thing you need is an E27 to B22 converter as Xiaomi is not offering one in the box and the bulb won't fit to your regular bulb holder without the adapter. The good part, Mi LED Smart bulb does not require any smart hub to work as a smart light. The bulb has a built-in smart hub which allows you to access all the smart features via the companion application installed on a smartphone. Once you add Mi LED Smart bulb as an appliance in the application, the built-in Wi-Fi will setup a temporary hotspot. Connect your smartphone's Wi-Fi with it and you are good to go.

If you happen to have a smart speaker from Google or Amazon, you can add the Mi LED Smart bulb in the device's respective companion application (Google Home or Amazon Alexa app) to give voice commands to control the bulb. It's a pretty simple setup that requires very little efforts. Make sure you have signed in to your Mi account within Mi Home app as the bulb needs to establish a connection with Xiaomi servers to work as a smart lighting solution.

Adjustable Colors, Preset patterns, And A Lot More To Do

Once you have setup the Mi LED Smart bulb, you can start playing around with the companion application to explore the features. The Mi Home app is fairly easy to use. You can switch on/off the bulb from your smartphone and can also alter the light intensity. You can also change the light color that the bulb emits with a simple slider control. You can even enable a preset pattern that keeps changing the bulb's colors. And as smart products work, you can remotely operate the Mi LED Smart bulb provided that the bulb is connected to internet.

Additionally, you can set schedules to switch on/off the bulb at a particular time interval, per se at night or in morning to wake you up with a soft light that gradually brightens up the room. Last but not least, you can also set up a group of bulbs to operate together if you have more than one Mi LED Smart bulbs. Some preset light patterns within the Mi Home app are: Sunrise, Sunset, Movie, Birthday, Romantic evening, Cozy Home, date Night, Flush Notification and even candle Flicker. Overall, the feature-rich Mi Home app makes it very easy to operate the Mi LED Smart bulb to create a smart home ecosystem.

Verdict

Mi LED Smart Bulb is yet another solid product from the house of Xiaomi. The affordable price-point makes it a great proposition for consumers who want to setup a smart home ecosystem without spending a fortune. The smart bulb features a built-in Wi-Fi bridge, can be remotely accessed from a smartphone and can even be controlled via Google Assistant and Alexa enabled devices. Compared to smart bulbs from Philips, Syska and other brands, Mi LED Smart bulb comes across as an affordable yet feature-rich smart lighting solution.

One small issue is the absence of India-centric port as the company is not providing the required B22 holder mount in the package. However, it does not come across as a deal-breaker as the holder can be purchased from market at a very nominal cost. Having said that, Mi LED Smart Bulb is worth considering if you want to give your home a smart makeover.