Xiaomi Launched Mi LED Smart Bulb In India – Price, Key Feature And More Gadgets oi-Karan Sharma

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has finally started selling its Mi LED Smart Bulb in India. The smart bulb comes with the support of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can command your smart assistant to turn on and off the bulb according to your requirement. The Mi LED Smart Bulb comes with a 10W bulb along with 800 Lumens of brightness.

Do note that the smart bulb comes with an E27 socket so you need to purchase the B22 converter to use the smart bulb.

Key Features Of Mi LED Smart Bulb

The Mi LED Smart Bulb comes with a 16 million colors choices and supports 1700k to 6500k color temperature along with 80 to 800 lumens adjustment. You can also schedule the power on or off through the app.

The smart bulb also sports sunrise mode which will imitate the sunrise to gently ease you awake. It also has the sunset mode which will create a snug atmosphere before bed.

As we mentioned above the bulb comes with the Alexa and Google Assistant support and you can turn on or off, adjust the brightness, color or color temperature of the bulb simply by commanding it to your smart assistant.

You can connect the device directly via Wi-Fi with Mi Home App. The company claims that the smart bulb is capable of delivering over 11 years of long life span with about 6 hours of use per day.

So if you are interested in purchasing the Mi LED Smart Bulb then you have to pay Rs 12,99. The product is available on Flipkart, Amazon and Mi e-store.