Just In
- 22 min ago DCC Wants TRAI To Reconsider Recommendations On Spectrum Auctions: Report
- 32 min ago Two Sanyo Smart TVs Launched – Price, Features And More
- 51 min ago Redmi To Launch The World's First Smartphone With 64 MP Camera
- 54 min ago Father's Day Gifts: Best Smart Band To Gift for Daily Health Care For Your Dad
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs Pakistan: Game changers who can impact match at Manchester
- Automobiles Arjun Maini Becomes Youngest Indian To Race At Le Mans — Catch The Action This Weekend
- Finance Is Money And Cashbacks Received In Your E-Wallet Taxable?
- Movies Nadigar Sangam 2019 Elections: Varalaxmi Attacks Vishal For This Shocking Reason, Gets Trolled
- News 2006 Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC grants bail to four accused
- Lifestyle World Blood Donor Day 2019: Health Benefits Of Donating Blood
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
- Education CBSE Class 12 Re-valuation Result 2019 Declared
Xiaomi Launched Mi LED Smart Bulb In India – Price, Key Feature And More
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has finally started selling its Mi LED Smart Bulb in India. The smart bulb comes with the support of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can command your smart assistant to turn on and off the bulb according to your requirement. The Mi LED Smart Bulb comes with a 10W bulb along with 800 Lumens of brightness.
Do note that the smart bulb comes with an E27 socket so you need to purchase the B22 converter to use the smart bulb.
Key Features Of Mi LED Smart Bulb
The Mi LED Smart Bulb comes with a 16 million colors choices and supports 1700k to 6500k color temperature along with 80 to 800 lumens adjustment. You can also schedule the power on or off through the app.
The smart bulb also sports sunrise mode which will imitate the sunrise to gently ease you awake. It also has the sunset mode which will create a snug atmosphere before bed.
As we mentioned above the bulb comes with the Alexa and Google Assistant support and you can turn on or off, adjust the brightness, color or color temperature of the bulb simply by commanding it to your smart assistant.
You can connect the device directly via Wi-Fi with Mi Home App. The company claims that the smart bulb is capable of delivering over 11 years of long life span with about 6 hours of use per day.
So if you are interested in purchasing the Mi LED Smart Bulb then you have to pay Rs 12,99. The product is available on Flipkart, Amazon and Mi e-store.