Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb crowdfunding debuts at 12 PM today News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb is expected to be priced around Rs. 1,000.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi announced the Redmi Y3, its selfie-centric smartphone with a 32MP front camera. Alongside this smartphone, the company also launched the Redmi 7 in India. Besides these, it also brought an IoT device to the Indian market with the launch of the Mi LED Smart Bulb.

At the time of its launch, it was announced that the smart bulb will go on crowdfunding. Well, the crowdfunding will debut today at 12 PM via Mi.com. Here, you will get to know more details about how to extend your support to this IoT product.

How to get Mi LED Smart Bulb

If you are interested in buying this product, you should head on to the official Xiaomi website and log in with your Mi ID and pay the required amount. If you do not have a Mi ID, then you need to create one and make the payment. Ensure that before you support the crowdfunding campaign, you have entered your address in the Accounts section so that the product is shipped to you when the crowdfunding campaign is over.

Notably, Xiaomi is not new to introduce crowdfunding campaign in India. The company launched the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod and Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver via crowdfunding.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb

When it comes to the Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb, it comes with 16 million colors and supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Besides the voice assistants, it can also be controlled via the Mi Home app. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb is touted to last for 11 years and doesn't need any hub or bridges to use its smart features. The smart bulb has a brightness of 800 lumens and uses 10W energy.

Using the Mi Home app, it is possible to control the brightness and colors of the Mi LED Smart Bulb. Though the cost of this bulb is yet to be announced, we can expect it to be priced around Rs. 1,000 after the crowdfunding campaign. Now, it could be available for a relatively lesser cost.