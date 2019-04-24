Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launch highlights: Price starts from Rs. 7,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi Y3 has been launched in the country starting from Rs. 9,999.

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 smartphones in India. The Redmi Y3 comes with notable improvements to the Redmi Y2 - its predecessor. Notably, the company has touted that they have sold over 7 million units of its Redmi series phones in India.

Talking about the Redmi 7, the device is said to be an ultimate all-rounder that has been launched in the country till date. The Redmi 7 is touted to take the success of the brand to the next level with its incredible performance. Besides these smartphones, the company has also launched the Mi LED Smart Bulb in India.

Price and availability

When it comes to pricing, the Redmi Y3 comes in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively. The device will go on sale from April 30 via Amazon, Mi Home, Mi.com and preferred partners. There is a special benefit from Airtel as well.

The Redmi 7 comes in two variants - 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB RAM. These are priced at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999 respectively. This device will be available from April 29 across Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, Amazon and preferred partners. There is Rs. 2,400 cashback and other benefits of Reliance Jio.

Redmi Y3 selfie camera

The Redmi Y3's 32MP Super Selfie camera comes with AI Beautify 4.0 algorithm. In the camera sample shown, it is seen that this algorithm doesn't touch the background and hair. It has Auto HDR for better lighting. It has low-light selfie feature that combines 4 pixels into one large Super Pixel and superior dynamic range at low light.

Also, there are screen flash and AI portrait selfie features. It has 80-degree field of view for group selfies. The shake-free selfie clicks shots that acts like a timer to click remote selfies. Redmi Y3 features EIS for stabilized selfie videos shot using the front camera.

It has 360-degree AI Face Unlock that can unlock the device at any angle for convenience.

Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launch live updates

You can catch up with the live updates of the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 India launch from here to know what is happened every minute at the launch event.

Auto Refresh Feeds The Mi LED Smart Bulb has been launched. It has 16 million colors, 11 years of life and controlled via Amazon Alexa and Google Home. It doesn't require any hub or bridge. It will be available for crowdfunding on April 26 at 12 PM via Mi.com. The Redmi 7 comes in two variants - 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB RAM. These are priced at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999 respectively. This device will be available from April 29 across Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, Amazon and preferred partners. There is Rs. 2,400 cashback and other benefits of Reliance Jio. The device is functional with an IR Blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a physical fingerprint sensor at its rear and triple card slots. It is splash proof with P2i coating as well. The device features a 6.26-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a waterdrop notch. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and Reading mode. This device features an Auro Smoke Design. It comes in Lunar Red, Comet Blue and Eclipse Black. The Redmi 7 uses a Snapdragon 632 with Kryo 250 architecture and 4000mAh battery delivering 2 days of battery life. The device features a dual camera setup at its rear with 12MP + 2MP sensors with AI capabilities such as low-light shot, portrait shots and scene detection. The camera samples show the incredible camera performance of this smartphone. It supports FHD video recording with 60fps. The selfie camera is an 8MP selfie camera. It comes with AI face unlock and selfie portrait modes too. Talking about the Redmi 7, the device is said to be an ultimate all-rounder that has been launched in the country till date. The Redmi 7 is touted to take the success of the brand to the next level with its incredible performance. The next one is the Redmi 7. When it comes to pricing, the Redmi Y3 comes in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively. The device will go on sale from April 30 via Amazon, Mi Home, Mi.com and preferred partners. There is a special benefit from Airtel as well. Redmi Y3 gets the power from a 4000mAh battery with 33% more power than its predecessor. On the software side, the MIUI 10 is optimized to offer a better battery performance. It uses the octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC and runs Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10. The device features P2i nanocoating making it splash proof and all ports and buttons are protected by rubber protection. The in-box power adapter with withstand up to 380V to handle power surges. The device is functional with an IR Blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a physical fingerprint sensor at its rear and triple card slots with support for Dual 4G VoLTE and up to 512GB of expandable storage support. The Redmi Y3 features an improved Aura Prism Design. It is touted to be something that we have never seen before. It features a unique 7-layer design process for a prism-like reflection when light falls on it. It comes in Elegant Blue, Prime Black and Bold Red color variants. The rear panel is curved at the edges blending it with the front giving a great feel when held. The device features a 6.26-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a waterdrop notch. There is a high contrast ratio and brightness range. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has a Reading mode. There are dual cameras at its rear. It has a 12MP primary sensor and 2MP secondary depth sensor that can click good portrait shots with edge detection. There is AI Scene detection, FHD video recording support at 60fps and EIS for videos on the move. Furthermore, it is integrated with Google Lens. The Redmi Y3's 32MP Super Selfie camera comes with AI Beautify 4.0 algorithm. In the camera sample shown, it is seen that this algorithm doesn't touch the background and hair. It has Auto HDR for better lighting. It has low-light selfie feature that combines 4 pixels into one large Super Pixel and superior dynamic range at low light. Also, there are screen flash and AI portrait selfie features. It has 80-degree field of view for group selfies. The shake-free selfie clicks shots that acts like a timer to click remote selfies. Redmi Y3 features EIS for stabilized selfie videos shot using the front camera. It has 360-degree AI Face Unlock that can unlock the device at any angle for convenience. The camera samples show the wider dynamic range of the front camera. The bigger sensor can capture lot of details and can print selfies on larger canvas. It is compared with the selfies taken by Realme U1, Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy A50 and Vivo V15 Pro. He has confirmed the 32MP selfie camera on the Redmi Y3. It is touted to be better than many primary cameras on similarly priced smartphones. It features an all-new sensor and it is almost 22.5% larger than that on the Redmi Y2. Anuj Sharma is one stage to talk about the Redmi Y3. He is talking about the Redmi Y series. In two years, the company has managed to sell over 7 million units of Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y2 in India. As of now, there is no clarity if the company will bring the Redmi 7 to the country today. The launch event has started and Manu Kumar Jain is on stage. He is talking about the acheivements, offline focus, launch of Mi Studio, which is a smaller format Mi Home stores We are not quite sure, but it seems Redmi 7 series might also launch for India market today. It has already been launched in China.