    Xiaomi Redmi 7 with 4,000mAh battery could be launched besides Redmi Y3 in India

    Xiaomi has teased the launch of Redmi 7 on Twitter.

    By
    |

    Xiaomi's upcoming budget Redmi Y3 smartphone with a 32MP selfie camera is expected to hit the shelves in India next week. The device has been making it to the web via leaks and rumors. We have also come across several reports of Redmi 7 smartphone which is another budget offering by the company. Now, it appears that Xiaomi is gearing up to bring both the devices together in the Indian market.

    Xiaomi Redmi 7 could be launched besides Redmi Y3 in India

     

    The Chinese tech giant has tipped the launch of Redmi 7 smartphone in India via a tweet. The tweet which Xiaomi shared highlights the number "7" along with the text stating a "few surprises lined up". This indicates that the company might have some plans to launch the Redmi 7 alongside the Redmi Y3 in the country.

    The Redmi 7 is a successor to Xiaomi's popular affordable Redmi 6 series which was launched last year. The smartphone has made it to the rumor mill a number of times before. All the previous leaks and rumors have suggested a competent budget smartphone with some good set of hardware. Let's have a look at the rumored specifications and features of the upcoming Redmi 7 smartphone.

    The Xiaomi Redmi 7 recent leaks have pointed out at a standard HD+ display panel measuring 6.26-inch in size with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The display could come with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The display will feature a waterdrop notch on top which accommodate an 8MP selfie camera.

    The rear panel of the device will have a gradient finish and will sport a dual-lens camera setup. The rear camera will consist of a 12MP primary lens with f/2.2 and a 2MP depth sensor. The processor, under the hood, will be a mmid-range Snapdragon 632 SoC clubbed with 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM and a storage space option of 16GB/32GB/64GB which could be expanded via external microSD card. The smartphone will ship with Android 9 OS topped with MIUI 9 skin. The battery will be a 4000mAh unit with no fast charging support.

    Friday, April 19, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
