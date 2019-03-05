ENGLISH

    Redmi 7 leaked specifications are here: Likely to cost less than Rs 8,000

    Redmi 7 comes with a massive 4000 mAh battery

    By
    |

    Xiaomi India recently launched the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India, which are the game-changing smartphones under Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. Now, the company is gearing up for the launch of the Redmi 7.

    Redmi 7 leaked specifications are here: Likely to cost Rs 8,000

     

    The Redmi 7 is now listed on TENAA, hinting towards an imminent launch. Here are the specifications of the upcoming super-budget smartphone from Redmi or Xiaomi.

    Redmi 7 specifications

    According to the TENAA listing, the Redmi 7 comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 632/636 SoC powers the smartphone with 2/3/4 GB of RAM and 16/32/64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The smartphone has a single 12 MP primary sensor (probably the same sensor used on the Redmi Note 7) with a single tone LED flash. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie camera. Both cameras are expected to offer features like 1080p video recording and portrait mode.

    Like the majority of the Redmi smartphones, the Redmi 7 has an IR blaster, which makes the Redmi 7 a universal remote. The smartphone will have dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with a dedicated microSD card slot.

    The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with custom MIUI 10 skin on top, and the device is entitled to receive MIUI 11 update in the future. Just like the Redmi Note 7, the Redmi 7 has a massive 4000 mAh battery, which might support fast charging.

    As of now, there is no information on the price of the Redmi 7. Considering the Redmi Note 7 pricing, the Redmi 7 (base variant) will be priced well under 799 Yuan or Rs 8,000, which competes against the recently launched Realme 3.

     

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 9:17 [IST]
