Redmi 7 leaked specifications are here: Likely to cost less than Rs 8,000 News oi-Vivek Redmi 7 comes with a massive 4000 mAh battery

Xiaomi India recently launched the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India, which are the game-changing smartphones under Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. Now, the company is gearing up for the launch of the Redmi 7.

The Redmi 7 is now listed on TENAA, hinting towards an imminent launch. Here are the specifications of the upcoming super-budget smartphone from Redmi or Xiaomi.

Redmi 7 specifications

According to the TENAA listing, the Redmi 7 comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 632/636 SoC powers the smartphone with 2/3/4 GB of RAM and 16/32/64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has a single 12 MP primary sensor (probably the same sensor used on the Redmi Note 7) with a single tone LED flash. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie camera. Both cameras are expected to offer features like 1080p video recording and portrait mode.

Like the majority of the Redmi smartphones, the Redmi 7 has an IR blaster, which makes the Redmi 7 a universal remote. The smartphone will have dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with a dedicated microSD card slot.

The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with custom MIUI 10 skin on top, and the device is entitled to receive MIUI 11 update in the future. Just like the Redmi Note 7, the Redmi 7 has a massive 4000 mAh battery, which might support fast charging.

As of now, there is no information on the price of the Redmi 7. Considering the Redmi Note 7 pricing, the Redmi 7 (base variant) will be priced well under 799 Yuan or Rs 8,000, which competes against the recently launched Realme 3.

Redmi 7 specs leaked through TENAA

-CPU clocked at 1.8GHz Snapdragon 632/636

-6.26 inch HD+ Display

-4000mah battery

-2/16, 3/32, 4/64

-Android 9 Pie

-12MP Main Camera & 8MP Front Camera

-IR Blaster

-Supports SD Card & Expandable upto 512GB

-158.65×76.43×8.47 (mm)#Redmi #Redmi7 — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) March 5, 2019