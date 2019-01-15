Xiaomi Mi Soundbar Review: Cinematic sound experience at budget price

Xiaomi is the only Chinese technology company that has managed to make it real big in a market like India in such a short time period. The company's budget and mid-range smartphones need no introduction and easily make it to our top recommended list to the audience. The same can be said for the Mi TVs, which has enjoyed the same level of success in the Indian market. Xiaomi has just added two new affordable smart TVs to company's Mi TV portfolio. The company on Thursday- Jan 10, 2018, unveiled Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (43) in India at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 22,999 respectively.

Rating: 4.0 /5