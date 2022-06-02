Xiaomi OLED Vision 55-inch 4K Smart TV Review: Most Affordable 55-inch OLED TV In India

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV 55” Key Specifications

55-inch 10-Bit HDR 10+ Display

1500000:1 Contrast Ratio, DCI-P3 98.5%

Dolby Vision IQ, MEMC

4.6mm Thin Frame, 97% Screen-to-body Ratio

30W Sound System- 8 Speakers, Dolby Atmos & DTS-X

Quad-Core A73 SoC, 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM

Android 11, PatchWall UI, IMDB Integration

HDMI 2.1, ALLM, eARC

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV 55” Design & Build

The Vision TV 55" comes at a premium price and that reflects in its design and build quality. Available in just one screen size, the 55" OLED TV measures a mere 4.6mm in thickness. It is unbelievably sleek. The 55" panel is surrounded by extremely thin bezels and the frame is made out of metal.

The all-black theme looks good but Xiaomi could have added some steel/chrome accents to give a more premium touch to this pricey TV. Nevertheless, this minimal design still checks most boxes and looks quite attractive.

You can place the TV on a table/cabinet with the help of bundled TV legs or can mount it on a wall; however, the wall mount isn't included in the box. You have to spend another Rs. 350-500 for the accessory, which an installation engineer can bring at the time of the TV installation.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV 55” Connectivity

The 55" OLED panel offers a host of connectivity ports, which are accessible even if the TV is wall-mounted. You get 3x HDMI 2.1 ports (1 eARC), 2x USB ports, Ethernet, AV Input, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As far as wireless connectivity is concerned, the TV supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. This is a fair setup that will let you connect most available devices including sound systems, gaming consoles, etc. Notably, the closest rival- LG OLED A1 only gets HDMI 2.0 at a higher price point.

How does OLED Technology Work?

Before we talk about the picture quality of the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV, it is important to understand how OLED panels work and why they cost higher than traditional VA, LED, or QLED panels for that matter. OLED stands for 'Organic Light-Emitting Diode' and unlike LCD panels, an OLED screen uses OLED emitters to produce its own light.

These self-illuminating and individually controlled pixels don't need any backlight hardware, which means an OLED TV consumes less electricity.And since each pixel can be switched on/off as required, you get much deeper blacks, a higher contrast ratio, better HDR output, and wider viewing angles. OLED panels are also preferable for gaming as the individual pixels make the screen more responsive than LCDs that require a permanent backlight source.

Xiaomi OLED Vision 55” TV Picture Quality

Xiaomi hasn't mentioned anything about the manufacturer of the OLED panel used in the Vision 55" TV; however, we can vouch for its quality. The 55" panel creates perfect black uniformity and the contrast ratio is excellent. Colors come alive on this display and the impressive wide viewing angles ensure a crisp TV viewing experience from every corner of the room. The 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution makes everything crystal clear.

Colors Pop Really Well On Xiaomi's OLED

The OLED panel supports most needed certifications and some high-end ones such as IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision IQ to further enhance the viewing experience on supported platforms. We streamed all the episodes of Netflix's Stranger Things (Season 4) and experienced super immersive visuals. The 80's color tones and gradients really popped on the 55" OLED. Darker scenes are also represented very well. We could easily spot the tiny intricate details in the CGI frames showing the otherworldly creatures and the evil entity- Vecna in its dystopian world.

However, I must mention that the panel's brightness seemed a bit low while streaming HDR content. Some HDR content just appeared less lively. Moving on, our eyes didn't feel much strain even while consuming content in a pitch dark room, thanks to the TUV Rheinland that ensures controlled blue light emission.

Lots Of Customization features But Just a 60Hz Refresh Rate

There are ample color customization and picture profile tools to tweak. Besides, the TV also supports MEMC to allow smoother transitions. But since it's an entry-level OLED, the panel only supports a 60Hz refresh rate and isn't the ideal screen for graphics-intense gaming.

If you want the absolute best OLED panel for gaming offering a 120Hz refresh rate, you have to spend at least 1.30 lacs. The closest rival- LG A1 OLED 55" also limits the refresh rate to 60Hz and costs Rs. 99,999.

Xiaomi OLED Vision 55” TV Sound Quality

If you are keeping the OLED panel in a small living room or an equivalent bedroom, you won't need any soundbar. The TV's native sound setup is more than enough to create an immersive listening experience.

In fact, in y experience with Xiaomi's TVs, I can vouch that the OLED Vision 55" is the company's best-sounding TV so far. The TV has a total of eight speakers (4x active and 4x passive drivers) creating a 30W output. You also get Dolby Atmos support. The sound produced is loud and very crisp. You will also feel the right amount of low-end grunt and clean treble response.

Xiaomi OLED Vision 55” TV Hardware-Software Performance

The 55-inch OLED TV is powered by a quad-core A73 chipset accompanied by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smart TV runs on Android 11 and also offers Xiaomi's in-house CDE- PatchWall UI, which brings a rich library of content along with some utilities such as IMDB integration, Kids mode, User center, and Mi Home app integration to help you manage IoT devices from the TV screen itself.

You also get some live channels support, which can be quite useful if you have ditched the cable TV altogether and have completely moved towards OTT platforms. The Live TV channels are clubbed in a new app- Mi TV+ and the list includes- Jalwa, 9XM, Jhakaas, gustoTV, Go traveler, etc. These channels are neatly categorized in a table with their respective show timings.

UI Performance & Remote Controller

As far as the performance is concerned, the TV runs smoothly for most of the part; however, I did notice some occasional glitches while firing up OTT apps and switching from the regular Android TV UI to Xiaomi's PatchWall interface. Xiaomi could have offered 4GB RAM on its premium OLED for a true lag-free TV viewing experience.

The TV ships with the standard Xiaomi Bluetooth remote controller that allows for easy navigation and comes with most used shortcut buttons such as Voice assistant, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Volume controls (Press volume down twice to mute), PatchWall UI button, back button, etc.

The remote has a built-in microphone, which can be used to stream content on YouTube and OTT apps. Additionally, the TV unit also comes equipped with far-field microphones to invoke Google Assistant and they work quite seamlessly.

Verdict

Xiaomi TVs are generally very reasonably priced and bring a lot to the table. The same goes for the OLED Vision 55-inch 4K Smart TV; however, the stakes are higher this time. When you buy a premium TV, you also consider the warranty period and the brand value.

Xiaomi usually offers a standard one-year warranty on its TVs but is giving away the extended warranty, worth Rs. 7,500, bundled with the asking price of the OLED Vision 55". With the bank offers, you can get the OLED TV and the extended warranty for Rs. 83,999, which is a very good deal. This makes the Xiaomi OLED Vision 55" the most affordable OLED TV in its category.

If you want to explore the market and have the bandwidth to spend some extra thousand, you can consider the LG A1 55-inch OLED, which is currently selling at Rs. 99,999 and brings along three years warranty, better brand recall value, and a more polished software experience. But it is worth mentioning that LG's OLED ships with HDMI 2.0 and a 20W speaker setup.

You can also check out Samsung's 2021 4K Frame TV, which retails at Rs. 84,000. Though it's not OLED, the overall product is very well packaged. Samsung's 55-inch Frame TV offers a 120Hz QLED panel and 40W speaker system.