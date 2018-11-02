ENGLISH

Zebronics Atom Bluetooth speaker review: A good buy this festive season

Here’s what we think about the new Zebronics Bluetooth speaker.

By

    Wireless speakers are becoming the most interesting and widely used product categories in recent times. Of course, there are home theater systems that remain unparalleled. But the wireless speakers are popular as they let users carry them anywhere - home, office or vacation and enjoy a quality time with great music. With the popularity of this product category, there are many brands that sell a variety of portable speakers across different price points. And, here we have a new Diwali-themed speaker launched by Zebronics.

    Rating:
    3.5/5
    Zebronics Atom Bluetooth speaker review: A good buy this festive seaso
    PROS
    Nice and attractive design | Long-lasting battery life
    CONS
    Lacks bass output

    This festive season, Indian brand Zebronics has introduced a new portable Bluetooth speaker called Zebronics Atom. This one is priced at Rs. 1,699 and spreads the festive spirit with its lantern-like design and looks. Let's find out more about the new Bluetooth speaker from the brand in the following review.

    Lantern-like design kindles festive spirit

    At the first glance, Zebronics Atom Bluetooth speaker gives a lamp kind of feel. It features an oval-shaped lamp-like design, which reminds us of the lanterns. The speaker uses 60 LED lights that light up in a wavy pattern giving a real flame like lighting effect.

    The speaker comes is black in color and has a plastic build with grills all over. The speaker grill is seen underneath the lamp. There is a rubber flap at its rear housing the microSD card slot and the USB charging port. The front has the power and volume controls and a button to turn the light on and off.

    These buttons are also made using plastic. On pressing them, you can get the plastic feel and there is an annoying sound as well. Weighing at 340 grams, this speaker falls slightly on the heavier side as compared to its counterparts but it isn't too bulky. This speaker can be used as a standalone bedside lamp giving a nice feel to your bedroom.

    Pairing is instant

    Like any other Bluetooth speaker, the Zebronics Atom can also be paired with your smartphone with ease. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity. All you need to do is just turn on the Bluetooth connectivity option on your smartphone and long press the power button on the speaker to prompt it to initiate the pairing. At this point in time, you can see that the light on all the buttons will blink. Then, hit on the ZEB-ATOM option on your smartphone to establish a connection between both the devices.

    Performance and output

    When it comes to the audio performance, this speaker from Zebronics does a decent job. It renders a clear and loud output. However, it is disappointing that there is no bass in this wireless speaker. When it comes to the audio clarity, when the volume is too high, the audio sounds distorted. Otherwise, controlling the speaker is simple as you just have to long press on the volume up and down buttons to increase and decrease the volume.

    The lighting is soft and mild without being too bright. So, this speaker can be used as a bedside lamp alternative too. And, when it comes to the battery performance, the speaker can last really long even with the light turned on. I watched a movie of almost 2.5 hours duration and played songs for a couple of hours without any interruption.

    Verdict

    The Zebronics Atom speaker is a good product that will enhance the aesthetics of your bedroom with its lantern-like light. And, it comes with a micro SD card slot that lets you play songs stored on the SD card. However, it does lack a few aspects such as FM Radio and bass that we saw in the previously launched Bluetooth speakers from the company.

    The audio clarity could be improved but we understand that it is a festive-themed speaker, so we cannot expect more from it for its price point. On the whole, it is an interesting product, which will be suitable for normal usage. Though it is priced at Rs. 1,699, there is a special offer going on and buyers can grab it for Rs. 1,359 for a limited time period.

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 18:21 [IST]
