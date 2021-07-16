Tata Sky Launches 4K HDR Service For Free With Set-Top Boxes Home Entertainment oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky has been very active in terms of bringing new services to its platform to amplify its watching experience. The largest direct-to-home brand has announced the launch of a 4K HDR streaming service on its set-top box without any extra cost for a limited period of time.

Channels Available On 4K HDR Service: Check Details

The company is providing access to Travelxp 4K HDR channel for one year from the actual date of launch. This channel can be streamed through the internet in 4K quality. The TravelxP 4K HDR is the largest channel and is already available in more than 50 countries.

"Consumers have been investing in buying high-quality TV sets with the ability to play 4K HDR content and with the launch of Travelxp 4K HDR on Tata Sky Binge+, they will now be able to visualize the difference 4K HDR," said Prashant Chothani, CEO of Travelxp.

Additionally, users will access six international internet streaming services, including Sportyfy, Be Crazy, Wow, Health & Wellness, Outdoor Channel, Pet & Pal, and Luxe & Life. Notably, all channels and services are for free, which means users will have access to all channels without any cost.

It is important to mention that the services are listed under the Guide section and internet TV pre-filters. In addition, the 4K services will be displayed via the 4K HDR icon on the information screen.

Tata Sky Removes Two Services From The Platform

Apart from that, Tata Sky has removed Alias Service 1840 and Aradhana, which is priced at Rs 2 per month. In addition, the DTH player is revamping its Punjabi services called Punjab de Rang. This channel is running on PTC, which is again the largest Punjabi Channel.

Tata Sky Revising Its Channel List

Under the new services, all users get access to Punjab de Rang services at Rs. 1.5 per day. Besides, Tata Sky is providing a discount on set-to boxes up to Rs. 200 depending on the STBs. Despite the fact that there is huge competition in the sector, Tata Sky is leading the segment and giving tough competition to other DTH players.

