Airtel Xstream Vs JioFiber Vs BSNL Vs Excitel Vs Tata Sky Rs. 999 Internet Plan: Which One's Better? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has increased the validity of its promotional broadband plans until 2021. These internet plans are priced at Rs. 449, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499. These plans are valid on a monthly, semi, and annual basis. However, other broadband players like JioFiber, Excitel, and Tata Sky also ship internet plans at the same pricing.

All these broadband comes with different speeds, streaming, and data benefits. So. let's find out the difference between these packs and which is the better plan.

Airtel Xstream Rs. 999 Broadband Plan

The Airtel broadband plan of Rs. 999 offers unlimited calling, 200 Mbps speed, 3,300GB of data. This plan also ships content from various apps like Amazon Prime, Zee5, Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music without any additional cost.

Reliance JioFiber Rs. 999 Broadband Plan

The JioFiber plan of Rs. 999 ships 3,300GB of data, 150 Mbps speed, unlimited calling, and subscription to 14 applications, such as Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, Zee5, Alt Balaji, and more. Notably, all the apps are close to Rs. 1,000.

BSNL Rs. 999 Broadband Plan

The BSNL plan of Rs. 999 ships 200 Mbps speed, 3,300GB of data, premium access to Disney+ Hotstar application.

Excitel Broadband Plans Of Rs. 999

Moving to the Excitel broadband plan is priced Rs. 999 offers 300 Mbps speed per month. Excitel has recently joined hands with streaming companies if users recharge their plan with 300 Mbps speed for three months period. The company also ships 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps speed packs at Rs. 1,695, Rs. 1,914, and Rs. 2,256 respectively.

Tata Sky Braodband Plan of Rs. 999 And Which Pack Is Better

Then, there is a brand called Tata Sky, where users get 100 Mbps speed and unlimited calling at Rs. 950, which means this plan is cheaper than other packs on the same list. The same plan is valid for three, six, and 12 months. These plans are priced at Rs. 2,700, Rs. 4,500, and Rs. 8,400. It clearly shows that Reliance Jio's internet plan offers more benefits with the same pricing, which is why we suggest you choose the Jio offerings.

Best Mobiles in India