Xiaomi Partners With Disney+ Hotstar To Offer Early Access To New Movies Home Entertainment oi-Priyanka Dua

The consumption of content from OTT players has increased by many folds during the nationwide lockdown. In fact, it has become a favorite platform for creators to release their movies. Recently, Disney+ Hotstar has released several movies on its platform, and now it has joined hands with Xiaomi.

Under this partnership, Xiaomi Mi TV users will get access to Bollywood movies under the Multiplex banner, starting from July 31, 2020. The Multiplex banner will enable users to watch movies two hours before the official launch or release. "We are taking our partnership with Disney+Hotstar ahead and providing film-lovers an additional privilege of experiencing the premiere of some of the biggest Bollywood movies, two hours ahead of the official release," Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead, Mi TV said.

However, if a user needs to avail the offer, they require the Hotstar Premium subscription to get the early access to movies. The users are required to have PatchWall UI on the models. The Patchwall 3.0 comes with 23+ content partners in 16 different languages. Further, Patchwall allows users to enable the kids' mode so that parents can safeguard content.

The partnership will allow Xiaomi users to watch several movies, such as Lootcase, Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, and many more. This is not the first time that the company has joined hands with any OTT players. Earlier, Xiaomi partnered with the Sports section, which is powered by the Hotstar.

For those unaware, Disney+ Hotstar is a new platform amongst all OTT players. The company launched its services in April this year. The company offers three packs in the country, known as Hotstar Free, VIP, and Premium packs. The prices start at Rs. 399 and go up to Rs. 1,499. The app ships content in both Hindi and English languages.

Best Mobiles in India