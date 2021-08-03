Alexa Can Now Answer All Your Covid-19 Related Queries How To oi-Rohit Arora

Amazon Alexa can now answer most of your Covid-19 related queries on smartphones and Amazon Echo smart speakers. The smart-assistant is updated with the latest COVID-19 related features for Indian users. As per Amazon, Alexa will be able to provide information about testing and vaccination centers, as well as information on vaccination availability, COVID-19 helpline numbers, details to contribute towards COVID-19 relief, and much more.

Amazon is sourcing the information from CoWIN portal, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website as well as MapmyIndia.

Notably, Amaozn started updating its smart-assistant with Covid-19 related information in 2020. We have tested some Echo speakers in the last one year and they have proved quite useful in addressing Covid-19 related queries.

New COVID-19 Related Information On Alexa-Enabled Devices In India:

• Ask for nearest COVID-19 testing centres- Alexa-enabled smart devices can now help you find the nearest COVID-19 testing centre along with the travel distance, thanks to Amazon's association with MapmyIndia. You can just ask questions such as "Alexa, where can I get a COVID-19 test?"

• Get information about nearest vaccination centres- Alexa can also help you identify the closest COVID-19 vaccination centers where vaccines are available. As per Amazon, Alexa recognizes your location from your device registration and provides a list of all the vaccination centers near you. The information can then be used to time your visit to the CoWIN portal for booking an appointment. Just say, "Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine?"

• Search vaccination centers for friends and family- A simple Alexa skill can help you locate vaccination centers near other pin codes. You need to enable the 'Vaccine Info' Alexa skill on your Alexa-compatible smart device. It will require your pin code, as well as the age category to provide you with information. Importantly, Alexa can also set a reminder in case of unavailability of the vaccine. By simply saying, "Alexa, open vaccine info", you can check if the vaccine is available the next day.

• Get updated on the COVID vaccine completion rates- Alexa can now provide the latest updates on the COVID vaccine completion rates in India. To know how many people have been vaccinated so far just ask, "Alexa, how many people have been vaccinated in India?"

• Get all your COVID vaccination related doubts cleared- If you have any basic doubts or queries about the Covid-19, you can simply ask questions to an Alexa-enabled device. Some queries that you can ask, "Alexa, is COVID vaccine safe?" or "Alexa, how can I register for COVID vaccine?"

Importantly, Alexa can also provide the COVID helpline numbers in each state, just say, "Alexa, what is the COVID helpline number in Tamil Nadu?"

Amazon sells a range of Alexa-enabled smart devices in India. Notably, the Echo smart speakers are the most popular Alexa-compatible devices. The recent catalogue includes the might Echo Show 10, which is perhaps the smartest smart speaker in India. Priced at Rs. 24,999,it is the flagship model in the company's smart speaker portfolio and introduces a new 10.1-inch moveable display, which is the first-of-its-kind in the smart speaker category.

Supported by a motorized base and a 13MP camera, the screen is capable of 360-degree panning to always face the user for display interactions and media consumption.The Alexa-enabled speaker is powered by the MediaTek 8183 chipset with the Amazon AZ1 Neural Edge processor acting as its brain to offer smart functionality. For the audio, the smart speaker has 1.0-inch dual front-firing tweeters and a 3.0-inch woofer that generates powerful sound and has plenty of bass to offer. If you are looking for the best-in-class Alexa-enabled smart speaker, the Echo Show 10 is the answer.

