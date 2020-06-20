BSNL Expands Bharat Fibre Services: Here's How To Avail It How To oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is known for launching the best internet plans under its broadband segment. The company is providing internet via its three categories, such as FTTH, Bharat Fibre, and AirFibre. All of them are completely different and are leading in their segments. Bharat Fibre and AirFibre are limited to few circles, while FTTH services are available in all 20 circles.

However, the company has now announced that it has expanded its Bharat Fibre services in the country. The state-run telecom operator has shared this information through Facebook. The company has now added Mundra, Mandvi, Bhuj, Rahpar, Adipur, and Gandhidham in Kutch districts.

The operator has also said that the services are available in three more locations, i. e Daramali, Idar, and Modasa. Initially, services were launched in Bardoli, Kalol, Mehsana, Patan, Surat, Ahmedabad, Anand, and Vadodara.

Here Are Some That Will Help You To Get Bharat Fibre Services At home

Step 1: You need to go and check the company's website.

Step 2: Then, you have to tap on the BSNL Fibre banner.

Step 3: Then, it will redirect you towards the page, where you have to give your details, such as name, phone number, email id, landline number, and STD code.

Step 4: After that, you have to give your address details, including PIN code, select circle, district, and enter the house number.

Step 5: You have to verify yourself, and after it is done, you have to click on submit.

Step 6: BSNL will call you for further details, and it will be done in 48 hours.

Bharat Fibre Tariff Plans: Details

The operator is offering its services in Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar, Gujarat, Goa, Chennai, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, UP West, UP East, and more.

Let's start with Bharat Fibre Punjab's plans; the plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 599, Rs. 749, and Rs. 777. These plans are offering unlimited data download, local+ STD calls, and 2 Mbps speed, while Bharat Fibre plans in Goa are providing Rs. 499, Rs. 555, Rs. 599, and Rs. 699 plans for one month, six months, 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months. Then, there are plans in Gujarat, which ships four plans, and plans are available at Rs. 499, Rs. 599, Rs. 749, and Rs. 744.

The Bharat Fibre services were especially launched to offer high-speed internet services at home, and the main reason behind launching this service is to give competition to Airtel Xstream and JioFiber services.

If you compare these plans with other leading internet service providers, like JioFiber and Airtel Xstream, then Bharat Fibre plans are much more affordable and offer unlimited calling and data at a good speed. But still, the major drawback with these plans that they are available in a few circles, while Airtel and Jio internet plans offer vast coverage along with content from OTT platforms. So, we believe that BSNL should expand its services to all major cities and states if it really wants to attract more users.

