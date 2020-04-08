ENGLISH

    BSNL Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Availability Extended

    Back in February this year, the state-run service provider BSNL launched the Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber broadband plan for its users. This broadband plan provided 100GB of data benefits at up to 20Mbps speed. Well, this plan was a promotional move from BSNL and was all set to expire on March 31. However, the company seems to have extended the plan until June 29 in a recent move.

    BSNL Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Availability Extended

     

    Having said that, interested users can subscribe to the BSNL Bharat Fiber broadband plan priced at Rs. 499. It can be purchased from the company website and is available across all circles where the company provides its Bharat Fiber services with Andaman and Nicobar being exceptional.

    BSNL Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan

    As per the updated listing on the official BSNL website, the company has extended the availability of the Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber broadband plan. Named Rs. 499 100GB CUL Bharat Fiber broadband plan is now valid until June 29. It offers up to 20Mbps speeds till the limit of 100GB and on exceeding this limit, the data speed will drop to 2Mbps.

    Apart from the data benefits, the monthly broadband plan from BSNL provides unlimited voice calling to any network, be it local or STD. It was spotted initially by Only Tech. While the other BSNL broadband plans provide benefits such as Amazon Prime subscription, this one priced at Rs. 499 does not offer the benefit. Only BSNL plans priced above Rs. 499 will be bundled with the Prime subscription worth Rs. 999.

    BSNL Work@Home Plan

    Recently, BSNL introduced a Work@Home promotional broadband plan to provide internet access to landline customers at free of cost. The plan provides a daily high-speed data limit of 5GB to users and the internet speed will drop down to 1Mbps once the daily data benefit is exhausted. It comes with 1GB of storage space and a free email ID. Notably, it does not include any monthly charges and security deposit.

    Read More About: bsnl internet news
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 16:05 [IST]
