List Of All Work From Home Broadband Plans
The Coronavirus has actually forced people to stay at home. In fact, the government has already announced that there will be a complete lockdown for the next 21 days. But still, some people are working from home to avoid social gatherings, and that's the reason broadband providers are launching plans for their customers. In that case, we are going to list the broadband plans that companies are offering.
Reliance Jio Offering 10 Mbps Speed: Details
The Reliance Jio has launched a new offer where it is offering 10 Mbps speed with its basic plan. The company is not charging anything for this service. Earlier, users need to pay Rs. 2,500 (Rs. 1500 for the router and Rs. 1,000 as a security deposit). But now, the company is offering this service at Rs. 1,000. Apart from that, the company has introduced Rs. 251 plan where it is offering 2GB data per day for 51 days.
BSNL Offering Free Data To Landline Users: Details
The state-run operator BSNL has also announced that it will offer 5GB data per day to its landline users. The work from home plan is offering 10 Mbps speed to its users. This is plan is totally free and the company is not charging anything.
MTNL Offering Double Data: Benefits
The public sector enterprise MTNL has announced a special offer for its users in Delhi and Mumbai. This is the first time that the company has announced something like this.The operator is offering double data benefits to its users in these circles. These plans offer up to speed up to 6 Mbps and 100 Mbps. The company has only announced plans for its broadband users. There is no offer for its prepaid and postpaid users.
ACT Fibernet Offering More Speed: Details
The internet service provider ACT Fibernet was the first company that announced benefits for its customers. The company is offering 300 Mbps speed without any extra charge.
