    BSNL Offering 4G SIM For Free; Here's How To Upgrade 3G SIM Into 4G

    By
    |

    BSNL has recently announced that it is converting its 2G/3G SIMs into 4G so that it can offer a fast network to its users. The operator is five years late in terms of providing a 4G network in the country, and now when Reliance Jio has become the leader of the sector, it will be very difficult for the former to get the users.

    BSNL Offering 4G SIM For Free; Here's How To Upgrade 3G SIM Into 4G

     

    However, it will be interesting to see how BSNL will attract users at this point as both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are losing customers due to brutal price war and debt. This also means that the state-run telecom operator BSNL has to launch its services with attractive plans and services if it wants to compete with Reliance Jio.

    How To Upgrade BSNL 3G SIM Into 4G SIM

    In fact, the operator has already come up with a new offer for those who want to upgrade their 3G SIM into 4G SIM for free. Notably, this offer is valid for only 90 days, and it will be available in all circles. To avail, this offer user first needs to spend Rs. 100 for recharging, and then you'll get a 4G SIM card for free. This means that you'll only get a SIM, after paying Rs. 100 for the recharge.

    How To Activate 4G SIM

    Step 1: First, you need to send a message from your BSNL number.

    Step 2: You have to write RE4G in the message, and send it to 53734.

    Step 3: After that, you will receive the message from the operator, and you have to reply to it with a 'RE4G YES'.

    Step 4: Then, you will receive another message from the company. After that, you have to wait for the network signal to disappear from the old SIM.

    Step 5: Then, you'll get a signal on the new 4G SIM, and you can use the number.

     

    The company has recently launched two 4G plans, where it is offering 10GB data per day. The plans are priced at Rs. 96, and Rs. 236, respectively. These plans are not providing unlimited calling and message.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 10, 2020, 11:01 [IST]
