Airtel Wi-Fi Calling: How To Setup, Features And Supported Devices

Airtel recently introduced Airtel Wi-Fi calling service to address the call connectivity issues in areas affected with poor quality network. Launched with an aim to improve indoor-calling experience, the Voice over Wi-Fi service uses Wi-Fi networks to let users make regular telco-grade voice calls. The technology creates a dedicated channel for voice calls to allow customers to make calls to any network.

There will be no charges for calls made over Airtel Wi-Fi calling service. The telecom giant also claims that the calls made over the new service will use very minimal data. You must note that there's no special app required to use the 'Airtel Wi-Fi Calling' service. All you need is a compatible device and the below mentioned configuration steps.

1) The first step is to check your smartphone compatibility. Visit airtel.in/wifi-calling to see if your smartphone is compatible for the service.

2) Check for the latest software upgrade as the Airtel Wi-Fi service only works with the latest Android software versions.

3) Go to Wi-Fi settings and enable 'Wi-Fi Calling'.

Once you complete the aforementioned steps, try making a voice call from the same spot where you have faced call drops or connectivity issues in past. We would also recommend you to switch on VoLTE in the background for an interrupted calling experience. If your Wi-Fi network drops, the ongoing call will automatically switch to VoLTE network. Calls made over Airtel Wi-Fi service will show a new Wi-Fi icon on the dialer screen. It is also worth mentioning that the Wi-Fi calling service will also be functional in national roaming.

List Of Smartphones That Support Airtel Wi-Fi calling Service

1) Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE

2) Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and POCO F1

3) Samsung Galaxy J6, A10s, On6, S10, S10+, S10e, M20, Note 10+

4) OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro

Airtel will soon expand the list of devices to support the Wi-Fi calling service. The service is currently compatible with Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband and will soon be compatible with all leading broadband services. In a nutshell, Airtel has come up with a neat solution to address the poor connectivity issues in India, especially in indoor spaces where the connectivity is really poor. We will keep updating this space as Airtel adds more devices and pushes more updates on the company's Wi-Fi calling service.

