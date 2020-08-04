Just In
- 4 min ago Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale: All Offers And Discounts You Can Avail
-
- 37 min ago Oppo K7 5G With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: All You Need To Know
- 1 hr ago WhatsApp Introduces Fact-Checking Feature, But India Will Have To Wait
- 1 hr ago Nokia C3 With Android 10 Announced: Price, Specs And More
Don't Miss
- News Coronavirus vaccine: Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila human trials move into phase 2
- Sports Spain and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas announces retirement
- Automobiles Tata Harrier Sales Increases In July 2020: Registers 33 Percent Increase Last Month
- Movies Sushant's Ex Ankita Lokhande Shares Cryptic Post Which Says 'I Cannot Be Bought & I Cannot Be Sold'
- Finance India's Unemployment Rate Improves In July To Pre-COVID Levels
- Lifestyle Bhadrapada 2020: Here’s Significance And Festivals To Be Celebrated In This Month
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In August 2020
- Education Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes In English For Students
Dark Mode Chrome: How To Enable Dark Mode On Google Chrome?
Google Chrome is certainly one of the most popular web browsers, allowing for cross-platform usage. Google Chrome can be downloaded and installed on all devices, including iOS, Android, and more. One of the interesting features of Google Chrome is the ability to switch to dark mode, which switches the usual white color scheme with black and gray.
The dark mode is one of the popular interfaces for many users and has both positive and negative effects. For one, it helps save your battery, which is especially handy on your smartphone and laptops. There are simple steps to enable dark mode on Google Chrome for your Windows 10 PC, macOS, iOS, and Android devices.
How To Enable Dark Mode On Google Chome For Android?
Do note that dark mode for Google Chrome for Android is still in experimental stages, and might looks a tad bit strange. Here's how to activate dark mode on Chrome for Android:
Step 1: enter chrome://flags in the Chrome address bar.
Step 2: Tap the 'Search flags' box and enter 'dark'. This will lead to two options 'Android web contents dark mode' and 'Android Chrome UI dark mode'. The first option allows Chrome to detect if a site's developers have created a dark version and reveal it automatically. The latter option means that the browser interface will turn dark.
Step 3: Once you select either of the options, a drop-down menu appears, where you'll need to change the settings to Activated, and restart the Chrome app.
Step 4: The last step is to now open the settings menu > select Themes > click on Dark, which will enable the dark mode for Chrome on Android.
How To Enable Dark Mode On Google Chome For Windows 10?
Step 1: Open the Settings Menu on your Windows 10 PC
Step 2: Here select Personalization > Colors > scroll down to the option 'Choose your default app mode'.
Step 3: Here you can change this to 'Dark' and all the apps with native dark mode will change color, including Google Chrome.
How To Enable Dark Mode On Google Chome For macOS?
Step 1: Open 'System Preferences' on your macOS system.
Step 2: Select General and click on Appearance.
Step 3: Here, select the 'Dark' option. This too changes all the apps with a native dark mode, like Windows 10.
How To Enable Dark Mode On Google Chome For iOS?
Do note, Google hasn't rolled out a dark mode for Chrome on iOS and is still a work in progress. This also means that the update could be available with the next major update.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
48,835
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
27,999
-
17,499
-
23,998
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,834
-
48,900
-
21,500
-
30,150
-
7,500
-
42,900
-
40,630
-
20,200
-
19,200
-
37,320
-
16,105
-
86,999