Dark Mode Chrome: How To Enable Dark Mode On Google Chrome? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Chrome is certainly one of the most popular web browsers, allowing for cross-platform usage. Google Chrome can be downloaded and installed on all devices, including iOS, Android, and more. One of the interesting features of Google Chrome is the ability to switch to dark mode, which switches the usual white color scheme with black and gray.

The dark mode is one of the popular interfaces for many users and has both positive and negative effects. For one, it helps save your battery, which is especially handy on your smartphone and laptops. There are simple steps to enable dark mode on Google Chrome for your Windows 10 PC, macOS, iOS, and Android devices.

How To Enable Dark Mode On Google Chome For Android?

Do note that dark mode for Google Chrome for Android is still in experimental stages, and might looks a tad bit strange. Here's how to activate dark mode on Chrome for Android:

Step 1: enter chrome://flags in the Chrome address bar.

Step 2: Tap the 'Search flags' box and enter 'dark'. This will lead to two options 'Android web contents dark mode' and 'Android Chrome UI dark mode'. The first option allows Chrome to detect if a site's developers have created a dark version and reveal it automatically. The latter option means that the browser interface will turn dark.

Step 3: Once you select either of the options, a drop-down menu appears, where you'll need to change the settings to Activated, and restart the Chrome app.

Step 4: The last step is to now open the settings menu > select Themes > click on Dark, which will enable the dark mode for Chrome on Android.

How To Enable Dark Mode On Google Chome For Windows 10?

Step 1: Open the Settings Menu on your Windows 10 PC

Step 2: Here select Personalization > Colors > scroll down to the option 'Choose your default app mode'.

Step 3: Here you can change this to 'Dark' and all the apps with native dark mode will change color, including Google Chrome.

How To Enable Dark Mode On Google Chome For macOS?

Step 1: Open 'System Preferences' on your macOS system.

Step 2: Select General and click on Appearance.

Step 3: Here, select the 'Dark' option. This too changes all the apps with a native dark mode, like Windows 10.

How To Enable Dark Mode On Google Chome For iOS?

Do note, Google hasn't rolled out a dark mode for Chrome on iOS and is still a work in progress. This also means that the update could be available with the next major update.

