Diwali Stickers For WhatsApp: How To Download And Send Diwali 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

Diwali is around the corner and social media platforms have helped us to shrink the distance from our loved ones who are far away. On the occasion of Diwali, WhatsApp has introduced a number of animated stickers on its platform.

Diwali is a festival that everyone celebrates and it's the time for sending gifts, shopping and to make it easier, WhatsApp Pay is also available in the country. One can send money through WhatsApp as well.

However, Diwali 2020 will be different from other years but we can celebrate virtual Diwali by sending stickers through WhatsApp. Nowadays, the circulation of WhatsApp animated stickers is very high and we all aware of the WhatsApp stickers. Here is the step by step how to download and Send Diwali stickers via WhatsApp on your smartphone.

How To Download And Send Diwali WhatsApp Stickers On Smartphones

Step 1: First you need to open WhatsApp and search for the person whom you want to send Diwali stickers.

Step 2: Then click on the emoji icon and select the '+' icon and you can see an array of stickers and to send them you need to download the stickers pack.

Step 3: If you do not find the sticker of your choice, go down and click on Get More stickers, which allows you to download the stickers directly from the Play Store.

Step 4: Then you need to download the sticker pack to send them via WhatsApp.

How To Make And Send Your Own Diwali Sticker?

Besides, one can also make custom stickers with their own photos. For that, there are multiple apps like 'Sticker Make for WhatsApp' and 'Sticker.ly' in the Play Store and Apple's App Store. Here is how to make your own Diwali sticker.

Step 1: Install any Sticker maker app of your choice from the Play Store or App Store.

Step 2: Open the app and click on the 'create new pack' option.

Step 3: Then give a name to the pack and click on 'Add stickers' to make the sticker with the photo of your choice. Do note that, to add the stickers to WhatsApp you have to make a minimum of three stickers in a pack.

Step 4: Finally, you can add it to WhatsApp and can share it with your friends.

