Google Maps is broken on select Huawei and Honor smartphones

Google Maps is one of the most used features Maps services on Android and iOS smartphones. It looks like some of the Honor and Huawei phones have an issue with the Google Maps and here is how to rejuvenate the Google Maps on selected Honor or Huawei smartphones.

THere is no exact reason behind this issue. However, a random set of people are being affected by this issue, which is affecting them when they try to hire a cab or going out. Affected Huawei or Honor smartphones shows an error message stating Google Play services are updating.

Huawei and Honor smartphones run on a custom skin called the EMUI, which is an iOS-styled skin. The EMUI offers a plenty of third-party customizations, which helps Huawei/Honor to offer a uniquely looking operating system.

How to fix this issue?

This is not a huge issue and here is a quick fix if your Honor/Huawei smartphone. Go to settings>Apps>Apps and Notifications>Apps. Then select the Google Play Services and press on clear the cache. Then, in the end, tap on Manage space and press on clear all data. After this, go back and open the Google Maps, which should be working without any problems what so ever.

This is an issue related to the Google Play services and following the above-mentioned method should fix this issue on any Android smartphone.